Registering for the WCCUSD Is as Easy as 1-2-3

By Kathy Chouteau

The West Contra County Unified School District (WCCUSD) has released its 2022-2023 New Family Enrollment process, and it’s as simple as three steps.

First, visit bit.ly/wccusdschoolsitelocator to identify your resident school in WCCUSD. There will be an interactive School Site Locator where you can enter your address in the search box or just browse through the map.

Next, register online at wccusd.net/newfamilyenrollment. In order to register, you’ll need an email account, a Power Schools account (set up during online registration) and the required documents ready to upload. To register for school, you will need: Verification of residency (two); age verification: birth certificate, Baptismal record or passport; immunization record; parent, guardian or caregiver ID (one); and documents required under special circumstances, per the WCCUSD.

Finally, you should schedule an appointment at your resident school since registration isn’t complete until you meet with your school in person. Be prepared to show your ID for verification and the same documentation used during registration.

Learn more: https://www.wccusd.net/newfamilyenrollment

