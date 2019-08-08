fbpx
Rankin Celebrates 125 Years

THE AFRO — In 2020, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel will celebrate its 125th year of serving as a spiritual, historical and cultural center on Howard University's campus.  Built between the years of 1894 and 1895, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has served as a pillar of truth, service and a spiritual oasis for students, faculty, staff, alumni, the greater Washington D.C. community and visitors from across the nation and throughout the world for almost 125 years. 

Published

5 days ago

on

Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel is celebrating its 125th year serving the Howard University spiritual community. (Courtesy Photo)
By Brianna McAdoo

In 2020, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel will celebrate its 125th year of serving as a spiritual, historical and cultural center on Howard University’s campus.

Built between the years of 1894 and 1895, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has served as a pillar of truth, service and a spiritual oasis for students, faculty, staff, alumni, the greater Washington D.C. community and visitors from across the nation and throughout the world for almost 125 years.

The chapel was constructed under the leadership of former Howard University President Jeremiah Rankin. In 1896 the chapel was dedicated and named after Andrew Rankin, President Rankin’s late brother. Rankin’s widow had donated $5,000 to the construction of the chapel.

Throughout its existence, the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has had four Deans of the Chapel including Dr. Howard Thurman, Dr. Daniel Hill, Dr. Evans Crawford and Dr. Bernard Richardson who currently serves as the Dean of the Chapel. The Chapel is serviced and supported by the Chaplains, Chapel Assistants, the Chapel Ushers, Interfaith Fellows and “Friends of Rankin Chapel.”

In a newsletter to the Howard University community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick shared that an architectural assessment of Rankin chapel took place.  Frederick explained that major monetary contributions are necessary, in order to renovate and repair the historic chapel to the extent that the university wants and needs.

“A significant fundraising effort will be needed to complete this project,” Frederick wrote. “Our desire is to move forward with the renovation and expansion of this national landmark given its central place in Howard University history and those chapters yet to be written.”

Rankin Chapel is a non-denominational chapel that has welcomed prolific people throughout history to the pulpit including Howard’s very first Black President Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Eleanor Roosevelt, Desmond Tutu, Vernon Johns and Mary McLeod Bethune. For over a century, many people have been able to find a spiritual haven in the 90-foot long building that offers an array of worship, ranging from their Jummah Prayer Series to their Sunday Chapel Service.

“As a member of the Howard Gospel Choir, the chapel became my second home,” Samiyah Muhammad, a current student at Howard University shared. “Rehearsals in the Chapel became my place of refuge and release from the stressors of college life, and I am grateful to know I always had a place where I could find peace of mind.”

Their Sunday Speaker Series is one of a kind.  Every Sunday a new sermon is delivered by a different speaker, who range from clergy, to civil leaders, ambassadors and the president of the Howard University himself.

“Andrew Rankin Chapel is the easiest way for me to stay connected not only spiritually, but also politically. Being that every Sunday there is a new speaker and it’s situated in the capital, Rankin creates somewhat of a breeding ground of different forms of Christianity, while bringing in notable speakers with different sets of social beliefs,” said Howard student, Kennedy Jennings.

“The chapel itself feels like nothing short of home, and seeing the families within the community that come out allows for it to be a pivotal part of history by linking us all by experience and spirituality.”

President Frederick also emphasized the importance of Rankin to Howard history and the community at large.

“For more than a century, Rankin Chapel has served as the locus of spirituality for generations of Howard students, faculty and staff and has been a consistent haven for all marking different seasons of life,” he said.  “Within its walls, students have been inspired and provoked to manifest heavenly values here on earth. Sacred vows have been exchanged at the altar to celebrate love and marriage. Generations of families have been comforted in its pews even as they grieved loss.”

Frederick is hopeful for Rankin’s future.

“We look to the future of Rankin Chapel with great anticipation, knowing that a thriving chapel advances a dynamic University and strong community,” the 17th Howard University said. “In the words of Dr. Howard Thurman, ‘community cannot feed for long on itself; it can only flourish where always the boundaries are giving way to the coming of others from beyond them — unknown and undiscovered brothers.’  With open hands and open hearts, we begin to press beyond old boundaries to build an even stronger community in our time with Rankin Chapel leading the way.”

State’s Attorney Celebrates Life and Achievements

THE AFRO — A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy's "45 and Fabulous Birthday Party," at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George's "who's who," all of whom were excited to celebrate the State's Attorney's 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy celebrated with her 45 and Fabulous party at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. (Courtesy Photo)
By Micha Green

A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1.

The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

“I just want to let you know that when you elected me, you elected someone that actually means what she says and will deliver on promises,” Braveboy said at her birthday party the day after the youth justice reform was announced.

Ever the politician, Braveboy couldn’t help but discuss the new reform program even as she was partying celebrating her 45th year.

“I was blessed to be able to lay out, what I believe, will be the gold standard of juvenile or youth justice reform. And we are not playing.  We are reviewing every single charge and screening it for diversion options, because we know institutionalizing our young people is never the answer,” she said.

Many notable Prince Georgians and elected officials expressed their pride in Braveboy’s work.

“[God] said to whom much is given, much is required- and I think Aisha has done that and then some,” County Executive Angela Alsobrook said.  “She has a heart for service. She loves the community, she loves her family, she loves the young people of this community, and she’s worth celebrating.”

Alsobrooks and other speakers, such as Maryland Delegate and former Prince George’s County Sherriff Michael Jackson, talked about the trend of native Prince Georgians being leaders of the County.

“We’re homegrown Prince Georgians. We have talent and we have more to come,” he said.

“I’m proud of this young lady.  This young lady has represented all of the other 25th legislative team members- the area that I grew up in…. The area that my family still resides in,” Jackson said. “We’re all proud of her in Prince George’s County.”

President of the Maryland Senate, Thomas “Mike” Miller Jr. also shared his pride in Braveboy and her accomplishments.

“We were there in the primary for Aisha.  We were there in the general, despite the fact we had a member of our own Senate running against her- that was very tough for us, believe me.  But we looked at the candidates, we looked at the qualifications, and the fact that she was a woman mattered a whole lot,” Miller said.

Braveboy talked about the beauty of turning 45.

“You know what I am so happy to be 45.  You know why? Because 45 is an age where you’re old enough and wise enough to know the things you should not do. But you’re still somewhat naïve enough to think you can still move mountains- that you can make things happen.  And that’s a great age and a great place to be in this age of leadership.”

The State’s Attorney also offered a little inspiration to guests.

“Your only limitations are your dreams, your aspirations and your work ethic.”

Police Investigating Threat Against NAACP’s Richmond Chapter

THE AFRO — Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

By The Afro

Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith said in a statement that the department opened an investigation after being notified of the incident by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Chapter president James J.J. Minor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that part of the unidentified caller’s 32-second message said, “I’m going to do what I can to make sure you go away.”

Minor says he was “alarmed and disgusted” when a secretary told him about the message.

Fighter Dies After Fight Card At MGM 

THE AFRO — A damaging blow may have been dealt to major boxing matches coming to Maryland after the death of a fighter during a nationally televised card at MGM National Harbor.  Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died July 23 as a result of brain injuries suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on an ESPN/Top Rank event in Oxon Hill. Dadashev was a 28-year old rising welterweight prospect who was reportedly "fighting for his green card" in hopes of bringing his family from Russia to the United States.  This was a 140-pound world title elimination fight for the right to become the mandatory challenger for the belt, which is currently held by Josh Taylor.

Published

5 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

By Mark F. Gray

A damaging blow may have been dealt to major boxing matches coming to Maryland after the death of a fighter during a nationally televised card at MGM National Harbor.

Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died July 23 as a result of brain injuries suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on an ESPN/Top Rank event in Oxon Hill. Dadashev was a 28-year old rising welterweight prospect who was reportedly “fighting for his green card” in hopes of bringing his family from Russia to the United States.  This was a 140-pound world title elimination fight for the right to become the mandatory challenger for the belt, which is currently held by Josh Taylor.

Most ring observers don’t believe the fight could have been stopped any sooner.  Matias was dominating and Dadashev wasn’t showing much resistance before the end of the 11th round. He had been nailed by a series of consistent head blows and relentless body shots throughout the fight, but showed enough defense the referee was reluctant to stop the fight.

His trainer, Buddy McGirt, was seen during the live broadcast between the 10th and 11th rounds asking if he could continue for a final round defend himself during the continuous onslaught. Dadashev offered little response and McGirt then had the ring doctor stop the fight. The late Russian boxer was losing on all three judges scores by the fight’s conclusion.

ESPN boxing analyst and multiple world champion Timothy Bradley was emotional when analyzing the series of events in the fight’s aftermath regarding the immediate attention in the ring before Dadashev collapsed on his way back to the dressing room. Bradley held the WBC light welterweight title twice between 2008 and 2011, the WBO light welterweight title from 2009 to 2012, and the WBO welterweight title twice between 2012 and 2016. During an appearance on SportsCenter Bradley questioned why it took so long for adequate treatment to reach after Dadashev was seen “stumbling” and “vomiting” while leaving the ring.

“Buddy McGirt stopped the fight at the right time,” Bradley said. “After that where was the care? That’s the only problem I have.  I feel they dropped the ball right there.”

A source speaking on the condition of anonymity told the AFRO that this wasn’t the first time a severely injured fighter was inhibited from getting immediate treatment during a fight card at the venue.  In April, first responders experienced difficulty as they tried to get a stretcher to the ring. However, the unnamed boxer – for privacy reasons – survived.

Dadashev was taken to University of Maryland at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland. He underwent surgery to relieve pressure from his brain.  However, two days later he passed away.

McGirt, a former two-time world champion himself, was commended for stopping the fight when he did.  Nonetheless, the loss of Dadashev was a painful loss.

“It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in, man,” McGirt told ESPN. “He did everything right in training. No problems, no nothing.”

“Great, great guy. He was a trainer’s dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn’t need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport.”

MBK Golf Tournament Raises Funds For Local Programs

THE AFRO — In their attempt to expand the vision and opportunities for young African American men, My Brothers Keeper (MBK) took to the links for the first time. MBK's Prince George's and Montgomery County chapters joined forces to tee off the inaugural My Brother's Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD.  

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

My Brother’s Keeper did their inaugural My Brother’s Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

In their attempt to expand the vision and opportunities for young African American men, My Brothers Keeper (MBK) took to the links for the first time. MBK’s Prince George’s and Montgomery County chapters joined forces to tee off the inaugural My Brother’s Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD.

The tournament was more than just a fellowship and networking event for avid golfers who took advantage of playing at a PGA tournament caliber course.  It was a chance for MBK to promote the success of young men in the MBK network and give them an opportunity to gain a broader perspective on what it takes to become a professional success.

“We want these young people to know the sky’s the limit,” Prince George’s County MBK Executive Director Robert Johnson told the AFRO.  “Bringing to them an event like this gives them a chance to look at business leaders as role models to help them reach their aspirations.”

President Barack Obama launched the MBK program in February 2014. Since its inception, the goal has been to address issues facing young men of color and to ensure they are given an opportunity to reach their full potential. In 2015, the MBK Alliance was launched and in 2017 the  Alliance became an initiative of the Obama Foundation. As a part of the Obama Foundation, MBK Alliance focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where through local programs and private sector partnerships.

The Prince George’s County chapter of MBK was established in 2016 and has taken a different approach than the others around the country, Johnson says.  Their concept involves connecting local businesses and other non profit organizations to leverage the collaborative resources for creating a pipeline of college students and to establish a network of mentorship programs throughout the county.

MBK in Prince George’s County has developed and cultivated relationships by partnering with organizations such as Jacob’s Ladder, the Concerned Black Clergy and 100 Black Fathers. They have been very aggressive in developing a college to leadership pipeline where the professional businessmen help their younger proteges focusing on mentorship, college readiness, job creation and reducing gang violence.

MBK’s college to career mentorship pipeline creates new mentors through building relationships with current professionals that establishes a generational network of men who give back to the community. Once the mentorship has been established professional business leaders take a college student under their wing for help in developing a professional persona and using teaching strategies to give them a perspective on succeeding in the corporate world.

During their mentorship, college students reach back into the communities also.  They become the role models for high school and provide guidance and strategies that prepare them for the academic world beyond graduation.  That mentoring starts at places such as SAT leadership academies in Bowie and District heights and enrichment programs at Bowie High School.

“Everyone pays it forward,” Johnson said.  “We take a collaborative approach through our mentorship programs to provide as many support networks as possible.”

The golf tournament raised funds to benefit the programs that are being produced by the chapters in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties.  Organizers hoped the event will generate a chance for new relationships to develop.

“We’re using the game of golf to engage new community partners to rally around the critical initiatives and programs,” says Justin Harrison, program director with MBK Golf Classic. “The classic is a vehicle for the next generation of young men to learn and play golf, and provide mentors an opportunity to connect with them.”

Are Low-Income Residents a Priority?

THE AFRO — Water has for the most part has been restored to the residents of Poe Homes in West Baltimore.  But an air of wariness remains among residents at the aging housing project after the weeks long ordeal of losing access to water has raised concerns the low-income facility was a low priority for the city.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Shanelle, is one of the residents of Poe Homes, the West Baltimore housing project, which experienced a crippling water outage last week. (Photo Credit: Stephan Janis)
By Stephen Janis and Taya Graham

Water has for the most part has been restored to the residents of Poe Homes in West Baltimore.  But an air of wariness remains among residents at the aging housing project after the weeks long ordeal of losing access to water has raised concerns the low-income facility was a low priority for the city.

A variety of residents spoke to the AFRO about last week’s perilous outage, and most said they still believe that the prolonged period without water in their homes was in part a matter of long-term neglect.

“If this problem happened in Fells Point, they would have got it done, they would have gotten it done in two days, “a resident who only wanted to be identified as Ms K. told the AFRO.

“We’re Poe Homes, I feel they look at us as being the poor people.”

Shanelle, a five-year resident said life was difficult during the nearly eight days she went without water.

“We weren’t able to wash clothes take a bath or shower,” she said.  “We had to use the bottled water they gave us to flush the toilets.”

Officials with the Department of Public Works dispute that Poe homes was neglected.  In an interview with the AFRO DPW spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said repair efforts began immediately and have been ongoing since the crisis began.

“This was absolutely a priority,” he said.  “We never left this alone.”.

“This was not a reflection of our customers, but the infrastructure.”

He said the agency that manages the city’s water infrastructure was blindsided by a cascading series of events that culminated in an inoperative water main connected to Poe’s primary water supply line.

“It goes back to some valves that failed several weeks ago,” Raymond said.  “In the course of shutting them down some of the valves failed.”

But, several residents pointed just across the street as an example of how the city prioritizes resources.   Less than a block from Poe Homes stands the Center West apartment complex, a brand new rental development funded in part by an $80 million tax break.

“They never want to come and fix here, they want to build for the tourists,” a young resident named Tezz said.

In fact, some say the new development billed as a “luxury” apartment complex stands in stark contrast to conditions they contend with daily.

“They are building pools inside those apartments,” Tezz noted.  “You have to put two and two together.”

Help for the embattled residents may come with strings attached.

Last year, the Baltimore Business Journal reported that Poe Homes was the recipient a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is intended to study and prepare for an overhaul of the development, which the city’s housing department hopes to make part of the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, or RAD.

The program allows private developers to purchase public housing in exchange for making much needed repairs.  Critics have said the program prioritizes profits over well maintained publicly subsidized housing.

“The RAD program is as American as apple pie; use government funds to guarantee profits to the private sector while meeting the needs of 25 percent of those requiring assistance,” Jeff Singer, a professor for the University of Maryland School of Social Work told the AFRO.

Also adding to the anxiety of residents is a ten percent increase in their water bills effective July 1. It is a rate hike they say is ill-timed.

“I don’t think they should do that now,” Shanelle said.

Bill Introduced to Improve Maternal Healthcare

THE AFRO — Expectant mothers face challenges when seeking quality prenatal care in the District of Columbia.  Economic and transportation barriers contribute to the District's infant mortality rate which is amongst the worst in the nation. In 2018 there were an average of 36.1 deaths for every 100,000 live births while nationally the rate is 20.7.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

D.C. City Council member Charles Allen wrote a bill in support of expanding maternal health care opportunities to expectant mothers. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Expectant mothers face challenges when seeking quality prenatal care in the District of Columbia.  Economic and transportation barriers contribute to the District’s infant mortality rate which is amongst the worst in the nation. In 2018 there were an average of 36.1 deaths for every 100,000 live births while nationally the rate is 20.7.

The D.C. City Council is pondering a bill that pushes for better maternal health care services that would be covered under all forms of insurance in an attempt to provide better prenatal care for expectant mothers in the District.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen introduced legislation that proposes expanding the list of medical care provisions for expectant mothers. The Maternal Health Care Improvement and Expansion Act of 2019 would also create a Center for Maternal Wellness and includes a travel stipend to aid in transportation so patients can reach their preferred health care provider consistently during pregnancy.

“We know women need more access to health care during and after a pregnancy,” Allen said in his statement. “We know community-centered health care can improve outcomes.”

However, Black mothers are facing more dangerous outcomes during their pregnancies.  Figures reported by Allen’s office state Black women are dying at a rate that is three to four times higher than White expectant mothers.  Low income mothers are struggling to gain consistent regular preventive, prenatal and postpartum care which is contributing to the D.C.’s high maternal mortality rate also.

“Last year, this Council created a Maternal Mortality Review Committee, but we don’t have to wait for results to make improvements,” said Allen.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by Councilmember Vincent Gray, would require private insurers, Medicaid, and the D.C. Healthcare Alliance to add pre and post natal services to it’s benefits.  It would cover at least two postpartum health care visits and home visits for maternal care and fertility preservation services. Currently, Medicaid only includes one postpartum visit after six weeks and ends postpartum medical coverage at 60 days.

Allen’s proposal addresses the barriers facing patients who find it difficult when traveling to their health care provider by offering financial assistance for travel to and from prenatal and postpartum visits.  Transportation availability is seen as a vital cog in the hope of improving infant survival rates in D.C.

“We know for some women transportation is a barrier,” Allen stated. “That’s why this bill also includes a travel stipend to get to their preferred health care provider. If we can’t get people there, none of these other changes will make a difference.”

This bill would extend coverage to one full year for extremely low income residents who are living well below the federal poverty line.

The bill also calls for establishing a Center on Maternal Health and Wellness. Allen wants to build community among women who are pregnant and would consolidate a portion of services to be conveniently available in one location.  The Center would offer childcare onsite while making its services available through telehealth and online.

At the Center, a group of maternal care coordinators would advise pregnant mothers on how to navigate through the services available in the District during pregnancy and postpartum.  It will promote maternal support groups and provide health and nutrition counseling, and distribute prenatal vitamins. Group counseling services would also be available for individuals or family members who have been impacted by an infant’s or mother’s death. This is similar to the District’s comprehensive breastfeeding center. 

“We know a sense of community can help pregnant women and new mothers talk through challenges,” said Allen.

