PRESS ROOM: Mayor London Breed Celebrates Groundbreaking of 100% Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Soma

More than 200 new homes for low-income residents and previously unhoused families to be built on lot that previously served as one of City’s first COVID testing sites

San Francisco, CA — Mayor London N. Breed announced the groundbreaking of a new 100% affordable housing development on 7th and Brannan Streets in the South of Market neighborhood. The 221 new homes located at 600 7th Street will provide permanent supportive housing for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness, and low-income families. Prior to construction beginning when the site was still an empty lot, it was home to one of San Francisco’s first COVID-19 testing sites that opened in April 2020 and served as a critical resource early during the City’s pandemic response.

The new homes at 7th and Brannan support the City’s need to add thousands more units of housing per year and builds on Mayor Breed’s Homelessness Recovery Plan, which included the largest expansion of permanent supportive housing in 20 years. Additional amenities at 7th and Brannan will include two courtyards, community rooms, bike storage, maintenance rooms, and laundry facilities.

“Projects like this are key to the City’s work to provide permanent housing and care needed to truly transform the lives of people experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor London Breed. “7th and Brannan is just one example of what we are doing to improve this neighborhood. With eight affordable housing projects currently under construction in District 6 alone, and another eight slated to break ground over the next three years, we are making a difference for San Franciscans. We need to do more to build projects like this across our entire city if we are going to meet our housing goals.”

“The 7th and Brannan development is a perfect example of what we need to do as a city to ensure residents aren’t priced out of San Francisco during this housing crisis,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. “To reach our housing goal of 82,000 additional units by 2030, the City needs to push for more affordable housing, not just within District 6, but across all neighborhoods, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at the Board of Supervisors to see this through.”

Residents at 7th and Brannan will also have access to multiple transit options. The development site is across the street from a MUNI bus stop, a 10-minute walk to the San Francisco Caain and a 20-minute walk to the Civic Center BART stations. The development will also include more than 5,000 square feet of community-serving commercial space facing Brannan Street.

The project developer, Mercy Housing California (MHC), is committed to working with the City to create permanently affordable family rental housing which includes units serving households who have experienced homelessness, as well as ground-floor commercial use serving San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. MHC owns 160 rental properties across 36 California counties, serving low and very-low-income working families, seniors, people who have experienced homelessness, people living with HIV/AIDS, and people with disabilities.

“We’ve got to prioritize preventing low-income families from becoming homeless, or being priced out of San Francisco, just as much as supporting people who are experiencing homelessness,” said MHC President Doug Shoemaker. “This development gives us the unique opportunity to do both at once.”

The new development at 7th and Brannan is funded by a mix of federal tax credits, as well as substantial support from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development for the development of permanent supportive housing for people in need of mental health services and are experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness, or at risk of chronic homelessness.

7th and Brannan will be managed by Mercy Housing Management Group, with supportive housing services provided by Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco. The property was designed by Santos Prescott + Associates and the construction is a joint venture between Suffolk Construction and local firm Guzman Construction Group. The building is expected to welcome its first residents in summer 2024.

The post PRESS ROOM: Mayor London Breed Celebrates Groundbreaking of 100% Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Soma first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.