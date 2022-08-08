PRESS ROOM: Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at TPC San Antonio, August 8-9, San Antonio, TX

Overview

The APGA Tour will decide its Lexus Cup Champion and Player of the Year Monday and Tuesday, August 8-9, with the regular season finale at TPC San Antonio, Texas. The 36-hole tournament on the 7,106-yard, par-72 PGA TOUR-owned property is the seventh APGA Tour event at a TPC facility this year.

The players will be competing for $150,000 in tournament prize money. It is the largest purse in APGA Tour history.

The Mastercard APGA Tour Championship is the 12th event of the circuit’s expanded 18-event tournament schedule which is awarding over $800,000 in purse and bonus money. It is the 10th and final event of the APGA Tour’s Lexus Cup season. Willie Mack III, who made two cuts in PGA TOUR events last summer, is the defending champion.

At stake on Monday and Tuesday is the tournament prize money plus the Lexus Cup Bonus Pool monies to be awarded in accordance with the season-long point standings:

Tournament Prize money $150,000 – This is the largest purse in APGA Tour history Winner’s Purse $50,000

– Lexus Cup Bonus Pool Purse $40,000 First Place – $20,000



Additional Bonus Money, Exemptions/Qualifying

The following purses, exemptions and qualifying slots are also on the line:

The top six players in the final Lexus Cup Point Standings qualify for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational in January, 2023, at Torrey Pines. The tournament is contested in tandem with the PGA TOUR’s annual Farmers Insurance Open.

in January, 2023, at Torrey Pines. The tournament is contested in tandem with the PGA TOUR’s annual Farmers Insurance Open. The top five players in the point standings are exempted into Monday qualifying for the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November.

in November. The Worldwide Technology APGA Player Development Bonus Program will award a total of $20,000 to the top five eligible players in the point standings with the top player receiving $7,500.

will award a total of $20,000 to the top five eligible players in the point standings with the top player receiving $7,500. The top APGA Player Development Program player in the season-end Lexus Cup Point Standings will be exempted into PGA TOUR Latinoamerica series early-stage events with an opportunity to retain status based on performance.

Lexus Cup Point Standings

With 1000 Lexus Cup points (regular tournament point value is 600) to the winner, the tour’s top 10 players are in the standings are in the hunt for the season-long title and the prize money bonuses for which they are eligible. Lexus Cup Point Standings leader Tim O’Neal clinches the title with a win. See the Lexus Cup Point Standings top 10 below.

STANDING NAME POINTS 1st Tim O’Neal 1734 2nd Michael Herrera 1566 3rd Willie Mack III 1339 4th Kamaiu Johnson 1290 5th Brad Adamonis 1270 6th Marcus Byrd 1056 7th Joe Hooks 964 8th Daniel Augustus 953 9th Tommy Schaff 850 10th Andrew Walker 848

APGA Tour Cisco Invitational at Baltusrol

A major new addition to the APGA Tour schedule is next up before the tour embarks on its Farmers Insurance Fall Series.

It is the APGA Tour Cisco Invitational at Baltusrol Country Club in Springfield, New Jersey, August 16-17.

One of the most prominent golf courses in America, Baltusrol has hosted nine U.S. Open Championships, six U.S. Amateurs and PGA Championships.

The select invitational field will of 18 players will compete for $125,000 in total prize money.

The field includes:

Olajuwon Ajanaku, Marcus Byrd, Michael Herrera, Daniel Augustus, Jared Garcia, Joe Hooks, Aaron Beverly, Kevin Hall, Kamaiu Johnson, Willie Mack III, Ryan Alford, Davin White, Tim O’Neal, Trey Valentine, Everett Whiten, Toks Pedro, Andrew Walker, Wyatt Worthington III

Media Availability at TPC San Antonio

Sunday Practice Rounds: 11 am – 2 pm. Range activity and interviews. Practice Round Tee Times: Noon – 3 pm

Monday First Round – Post-round beginning at 2 pm

Tee times begin at 9 am. Rounds estimated at 5 hours.

Tuesday Final Round – Post-round beginning at 2 pm. Leaders not expected to finish until after 4 pm.

Tee times begin at 9 am. Rounds estimated at 5 hours.

Leading players tee off during later windows, around 11 am. Rounds estimated at 5 hours.

APGA TOUR 2022 SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Jan. 29

APGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open Invitational, Torrey Pines, La Jolla, CA

Winner: Patrick Newcomb

*LEXUS CUP POINT STANDINGS EVENT

The Lexus Cup is a season-long points competition with bonus pool prize money of more than $25,000 to be awarded to the winner and top finishers.

*February 14-15

APGA Tour at TPC Harding Park

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

Winner: Tim O’Neal

*March 7-8

APGA Tour at TPC Louisiana

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

Winner: Landon Lyons

*March 21-22

APGA Tour at Queens Harbour

Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

Winner: Willie Mack III

*April 2-3

APGA Tour Port St. Lucie

PGA Golf Club at PGA Village, Port St. Lucie, FL

2022 Winner: Tim O’Neal

*April 11-12

APGA Tour at TPC Las Vegas

TPC Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

2022 Winner: Kamaiu Johnson

*April 18-19

APGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale

TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

2022 Winner: Michael Herrera

* May 5-6

Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational Presented by Cisco

TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2022 Winner: Willie Mack III

*June 20-21

APGA Tour Sugarloaf

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

2022 Winner: Toks Pedro

*July 11-12

APGA Tour Deere Run

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2022 Winner: Landon Lyons

*July 19-20

APGA Tour at Valhalla

Valhalla CC, Louisville, KY

2022 Winner: Brad Adamonis

*Aug. 8-9

Mastercard APGA Tour Championship

TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

2021 Winner: Willie Mack III

Aug. 16-17

APGA Tour Cisco Invitational at Baltusrol

Baltusrol Country Club, Springfield, NJ

New Event in 2022

#FARMERS INSURANCE© FALL SERIES EVENTS

The Farmers Insurance© Fall Series is a multi-event points competition with bonus pool prize money to be awarded to winner and top finishers.

#Sept. 8-9

The Ascension Classic/APGA Tour St. Louis

Glen Echo Country Club, St. Louis, MO

New Event in 2022

#Sept. 20-21

APGA Tour Valley Forge

Bluestone CC, Blue Bell, PA

2021 Winner: Marcus Manley

Oct. 11-12

Buterfield Bermuda APGA Championship

Port Royal Course, South Hampton, Bermuda

Invitational – New Event in 2022

#Oct. 25-26

APGA Tour Houston

Kingwood Forest Golf Club, Houston, TX

New Event in 2022

#Nov. 8-10

APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale

Tustin Ranch GC, Tustin Ranch, CA

2021 Winner: Aaron Beverly