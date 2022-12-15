PRESS ROOM: Do good with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team: 1,000 volunteers being recruited to help communities

Robert Griffin III: “When it comes to making a difference, we’re all on the same team”

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 – The 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® is recruiting! But this time they’re looking for 1,000 new youth and young adult volunteers to give back to their communities. It’s all inspired by college football’s top philanthropic honor and hosted on DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which has been in place for 31 years, recognizes 22 college football players and one honorary head coach who show exemplary community impact.

“The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is a positive example of selflessness, generosity and strong character in college football,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager of sales at Allstate. “The Good Works Team and DoSomething.org want to inspire 1,000 new volunteers to make an even bigger impact in their communities.”

More than 5 million young people from over 130 countries and every U.S. area code have acted through DoSomething. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team initiative builds on their long-standing Strength Through Service program where young people have volunteered over 75,000 hours of service in their communities since 2020.

“Athletes have always been at the vanguard of pushing boundaries and using their voice to make an impact. The commitment of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members to making service a team sport and giving back in the face of unprecedented challenges over the last two years is truly inspiring,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. “We are honored to partner with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team to activate thousands of young people nationwide to engage in meaningful service opportunities to improve their communities.”

This year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has founded nonprofits, donated their name, image and likeness (NIL) earnings from endorsement deals to those in need, advocated for mental health, fought bullying, built houses in areas hit by natural disasters, mentored kids, and collected food for the hungry.

“It is astounding and inspiring to see how these young men on the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team have chosen to step up,” said Robert Griffin III, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, founder of The RG3 Foundation and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team alum. “This team has a long history of inspiring others to act, and now DoSomething.org is making it even easier to get involved — making our hometowns and communities better places to live. When it comes to making a difference, we’re all on the same team.”

Volunteer opportunity highlights

Inspired by the causes most important to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, DoSomething.org is highlighting many nationwide volunteer opportunities:

In the spirit of the great work done around mental health advocacy by Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, fans can join the It’s (NOT) All in Your Head campaign, which lets volunteers take the lead in sharing mental health resource posters with their communities.

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has championed food security, and now fans can, too. Tackle Hunger calls on people to collect and donate food items to their local food banks, while Soup Something fills the need for soup kitchen volunteers around the holidays.

Other opportunities tied to Good Works Team causes include: Comeback Clothes, an effort to donate or recycle unwanted clothes and textiles to protect the planet; and Stacks On Stacks, which empowers individuals to run competitive drives to collect books for low-income areas.

Click here for the full 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team roster of players and their stories