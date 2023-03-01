fbpx
PRESS ROOM: Damali Rhett Harding Named Acting U.S. Program Director for Regulatory Assistance Project

NNPA NEWSWIRE — ”For 30 years, RAP has been the leader in creating data-driven policy and analysis in support of the clean energy transition for regulators, and I am honored to lead this transition,” said Damali Rhett Harding.

2 days ago

Damali Rhett Harding
Damali Rhett Harding

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that supports energy regulators in the clean energy transition, announces that Damali Rhett Harding has been named acting director of its U.S. program, effective March 17.

Harding, a highly regarded expert in renewable energy and electric utilities, joined RAP last year as the U.S. program’s managing principal. As acting director, she will succeed Mandy Mahoney, who is stepping down to pursue further opportunities in energy and environmental work.

”For 30 years, RAP has been the leader in creating data-driven policy and analysis in support of the clean energy transition for regulators, and I am honored to lead this transition,” Harding said.

She previously worked for Oracle as an account strategy and relationship director, advising utilities such as Duke Energy and National Grid on behavioral load shaping, customer engagement strategies, and demand response management.

Harding also served as executive director of the Energy Co-op, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides renewable energy to thousands of homes and businesses in Pennsylvania. She currently holds seats on the board of directors for the Co-op and the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

“Damali’s organizational expertise and deep understanding of the energy transition landscape have been assets to the U.S. program,” RAP President and CEO Richard Sedano said. “I am pleased to have her step into this role and lead the team as we continue to provide innovative thought leadership and crucial support for regulators and policymakers.”

Harding holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business, is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and in her spare time works passionately to eradicate energy poverty.

About the Regulatory Assistance Project

RAP is the premier independent advisor to numerous public service commissions, state energy offices, the U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency, and more. The organization advances global renewable energy policy, focusing on the world’s four largest power markets.

