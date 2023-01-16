PRESS ROOM: Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100k ‘Lead Dream Chaser’ Opportunity

To celebrate the launch of the 2024 Trax, one person will receive $100,000 and the all-new Chevy Trax for three months to help chase their dream

DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a “Lead Dream Chaser.” This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax1.

Chevy has teamed up with Everette Taylor, a creative entrepreneur and CEO of Kickstarter, to identify the best person to serve as Lead Dream Chaser. Everette is deeply experienced in building and growing successful businesses and is passionate about supporting others to help with their own career goals, making him a great teammate to help find Chevy’s Lead Dream Chaser.

“The past few years have caused many to consider turning their ideas and ambitions into reality, and I’m excited to help Chevy find a qualified person who will pursue their dream,” said Taylor.

The 30-day submission period opened the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 132. Friday afternoons are the most popular time of the week for daydreaming, according to a Chevy-commissioned Harris Poll survey.

To enter for a chance to become the Lead Dream Chaser, eligible entrants3 can visit ChevyDreamChaser.com to submit a short video about themselves, their dream and how they plan to leverage the all-new Trax and funds to pursue a passion project or help their community. Entrants will also need to share how they plan to document their story on social media along the way. Chevy will announce the finalists in March and the selected individual will be announced in April.

The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax4 is a stylish small SUV offering the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV. Larger than today’s Trax, it offers more space for passengers and cargo, a robust array of standard safety features5 and technologies to help keep customers connected — all great offerings for Chevy’s Lead Dream Chaser.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser,” said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet. “The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out.”

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll November 10 – 14, 2022, on behalf of Chevrolet, among 2,064 adults age 18+. Data were weighted to be representative of the ages 18+ U.S. general population.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at http://www.chevrolet.com.

1No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ to enter. Contest begins 1/13/23 and ends on 2/13/23 in all 50 United States & District of Columbia. Void where prohibited. See full official rules at ChevyDreamChaser.com Sponsor: ©2023 All Rights Reserved. General Motors LLC, 300 Renaissance Center Detroit, MI, 48265, USA.

2Submissions to open at 12 pm EDT on January 13.

3Entrants must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.

4Available spring 2023. Cacti Green color exterior color late availability.

5Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.