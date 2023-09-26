PRESS ROOM: Allstate Debuts Coaching Mural to Develop Youth Soccer Players

A new interactive community training mural was unveiled in Chicago in partnership with Black Star and inspired by U.S. Soccer stars Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, and Lynn Williams

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 – A new interactive 25-foot art installation adorns a wall on Chicago’s west side. Allstate in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation, unveiled an interactive art piece that provides soccer coaching to aspiring youth players.

Working with Black Star, a program whose mission is to accelerate the growth and popularity of soccer among Black Americans and local nonprofit Intentional Sports, there’s now a dedicated outdoor training space for youth players. The Coaching Mural is an instructional art installation that guides players through an assortment of soccer drills and techniques including shooting, passing, and proper foot positioning.

“Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world and a game that I love, which is why I am so passionate about passing it on to the next generation,” said Crystal Dunn, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) and board member of Black Women’s Player Collective. “My goal is to leave a positive lasting impact on America’s youth and fully diversify the game for generations to come. The current model in the U.S. for high-level training is currently broken and prices out the majority of the youth thus limiting the number of kids who can participate and extend their careers at the highest level. That’s why my teammates and I jumped at the chance to support this community effort to leave a lasting impact.”

Dunn and two additional USWNT team members, Naomi Girma and Lynn Williams provided creative direction for the artwork. Chicago-based artist Dwight White II is the artist behind the project and brought his unique perspective of fine art, sociology, and experiential design to the final installation.

Building on an existing relationship, Allstate worked with Black Star to create the mural with the goal of providing access to soccer training to all youth. Dunn, Girma, and Williams’ personal beliefs align with Black Star’s mission, which made them ideal strategic partners for the artwork. The initiative closely aligns with U.S. Soccer’s strategic pillar to Foster the Best Playing Environments, which focuses on making soccer more accessible, removing barriers for entry, and providing safe and inclusive environments for all participants.

“We are dedicated to finding creative ways to engage more Black youth around the game of soccer and this coaching mural is the perfect example of that,” said Patrick Rose, director of properties and partnerships with Black Star. “The artwork is an opportunity for us to introduce more Black youth to soccer while also leveling up the skills of youth who are currently involved with our programming.”

The coaching mural will be hosted at Intentional Sports, a Chicago-based nonprofit that operates a soccer recreation facility on the city’s west side. The space will serve as the backdrop for the installation and play host to future community soccer events. Allstate has also announced a donation of $25,000 to Intentional Sports to aid in the organization’s continued growth and its facility. The donation will help to expand soccer and futsal programming as the nonprofit embraces the local community and the need to provide safe spaces for youth to train in Chicago year-round.

“Allstate’s commitment to protecting people extends to our passion for protecting the game of soccer,” said Dan Keats, director of consumer marketing at Allstate. “We’re investing in resources that will help young players develop their skills, such as giving them easier access to coaching. This mural embodies our commitment to them and the future of the sport.”