PRESS ROOM: 5120 Entertainment Partners with Black Newspapers for FALL BACK IN LOVE ALL Comedy & Music Jam

Featuring MONICA, TREY SONGZ, MARIO, RIP MICHEALS, AUGUST ALSINA,

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, CA – Black owned 5120 Entertainment has partnered with four Black newspapers in three cities to promote the spectacular Rip Micheals hosted Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Dallas, Houston and Detroit starting on February 24, February 25 and March 3rd

Headlined by Grammy-winning R&B artist Monica, the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam, also features Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, Lil Duval, and August Alsina.

Event producer Rip Micheals also serves as host and will be joined on stage by fellow comedians Emmanuel Hudson, Conceited, Zoie Fenty aka GotDamnZo, Daphnique Springs, and Brandon T. Jackson. The tour also features DJ Envy on the turntables.

In Dallas, 5120 which is sponsoring the event collaborated with Texas Metro News and The Dallas Examiner; in Houston it was The Houston Forward Times and Publisher/NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards; and in Detroit it was Publisher/NNPA Board Member Hiram Jackson and The Michigan Chronicle.

5120 provided more than 350 tickets among the four publications to promote the event.

“We want to demonstrate how important the Black press is in America and for our company to come into these cities and not engage with these newspapers is not in the best interest of our business model,” said Eugene Parker, CEO of 5120 Entertainment.

In September 2022, a preview of the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam tour made stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, and New York, showcasing a lineup similar to the 2023 tour, with the addition of Tory Lanez for two out of the three dates. The Chicago show made headlines when it was reported that Tory Lanez allegedly punched August Alsina backstage. Additional artists and tour dates for the 2023 Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam are yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam on Friday, February 24, at American Airlines Center, presented by 5120 Entertainment are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or fallbackinlovecomedy.com.

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C005E3E97DE2096

FALL BACK IN LOVE COMEDY & MUSIC JAM TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (presented by 5120 Entertainment)

Sat Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (presented by 5120 Entertainment)

Fri Mar 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (presented by 5120 Entertainment)

Sat Mar 4 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Mar 18 – San Fransisco, CA – Chase Center

http://www.fallbackinlovecomedy.com

About 5120 Entertainment

5120 Entertainment was created to shift the culture of modern film, television, live events, and production distribution. 5120 is able to do this with its unique financial partnerships that empower creators on both traditional and non-traditional platforms.

About Rip Micheals

Now in his tenth season on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Mr. “Did I Go Too Far?” Rip Micheals’ comedy TV appearances also include Last Call With Carson Daly (NBC), Living With Funny (Oxygen), Starz StaannDUP!, ComicView (BET), P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy (HBO), Showtime at the Apollo, According to Him + Her (BET), Centric Comedy All-Stars, Shaquille O’Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam (Showtime), as well as his own 30-minute MTV comedy special Wild ‘N Out Presents.

As an event producer, Rip Micheals’ April Fools Comedy Jam Tour has been dazzling sold-out audiences since its inception in 2012. In 2017, Rip produced the No. 2 ranking Pollstar tour of the year, Wild ‘N Out Live with 40 sold-out arenas across the country and holds a record in Washington, DC for selling out two arenas in the same night. Recently, Rip Micheals made history again, selling out Madison Square Garden as a producer and promoter in only three weeks with a one-night production of Wild ‘N Out Live on December 1, 2022. Rip Micheals is the only event producer to produce three different events at three New York City arenas in the same year: April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center in April 2022, Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam at UBS Arena in September 2022, and Wild ‘N Out Live at Madison Square Garden in December 2022.

Rip Micheals, the Redd Foxx Comedy Award of Humor recipient for 2022, previously served as the Supervising Comedy Producer on FOX’s daytime talk show “Nick Cannon.” Currently, Rip can be seen hosting and starring in his own show, Urban Eats & Treats featuring appearances by Shaquille O’Neal, Tamar Braxton, DJ Envy, Russell Peters, Deon Cole and more. Urban Eats & Treats is distributed by HARTBEAT Studios and is now streaming in over 100 million homes via Pluto, Tubi, Roku, Peacock, and more.