Press Cars Driven - AutoNetwork Reports 415
[ENCORE] Empowering Voices: A Journey of Inspiration with DaMaris Marjett Jones

[ENCORE ] Transformative education and the impact on our Black boys

[ENCORE] A Discussion on Self-Pay and Insurance for Mental Health Therapy

[ENCORE] Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind 'Shane'

The Power of the Ballot

Dark Dodge Hornet...mine for a week. #autonetwork #hornet #shorts

2023 Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Review - Luxury Meets Electric Power

Unleash the Iconic Jeep Charisma in the Urban Jungle

Meet the Ultimate Power and Style of the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC

Published

5 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkSat, October 14, 2023 1:12pm

Over 6% of 4000 Chargers Do Not Work- AutoNetwork Reports 415.
Latest Auto News and Car Reviews – AutoNetwork Reports 415. Enjoy the show.
We discuss the Detroit Auto Show, Volvo S60 Recharge, Hyundai/Kia Join Tesla Charging Network, Rent to Own Tires & Wheels, Tesla Price Cuts, UAW Strike, Lexus TX, and much more. Enjoy the show. #AutoNetworkReports #AutoTalkShow

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews:
Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews.
Teia – S60 Recharge
Valerie – NX 350h

Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
#AutoNetwork #AutoNetworkReports

Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not. Get your High-Value automotive https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ here, now.

