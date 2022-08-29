fbpx
Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

President Joe Biden Honors Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and Others with Lifetime Achievement Award
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

In epic tweets, the WH shades GOP student loan critics

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Education consultant Ernest Crim III Joins the conversation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

OPIOIDS - Mental Health - Community Organizing

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Black Remote Workers see a hybrid or full time model

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Twitter Talk

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HBO Documentary Katrina Babies | Filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr Joins the Conversation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

BLACK is Beautiful: JaRule and Sounds of Blackness joins the Conversation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

AIRBNB Super host ListsSlave Cabin as Luxury Getaway

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Business Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Energy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Black America Benefits from President Biden Signing Inflation Reduction Act

#LetItBeKnown

President Joe Biden Honors Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and Others with Lifetime Achievement Award

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “On behalf of the NNPA and the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, as well as on behalf of all my fellow Civil Rights Movement comrades who were present at the President Joe Biden 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards on the campus of the historic Morehouse College in Atlanta, I express my profound gratitude to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Dr. Chavis remarked.

Published

10 hours ago

on

National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights during a ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights during a ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights.

Dr. Chavis received the award during a ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

“On behalf of the NNPA and the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, as well as on behalf of all my fellow Civil Rights Movement comrades who were present at the President Joe Biden 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards on the campus of the historic Morehouse College in Atlanta, I express my profound gratitude to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Dr. Chavis remarked.

“At a time when our nation is facing renewed challenges to our democracy, it was very timely to reassert the importance of the right to vote, the Black Press of America, and the need to continue the fight for freedom, justice, equality, and equity,” Dr. Chavis continued.

“We are committed to achieving #10MillionMoreBlackVoters.”

In addition to honoring the work of Dr. Chavis, the awards recognized the Atlanta Student Movement, civil rights leaders, and others who have shaped American history.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. with Dr. Otis Moses Jr.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. with Dr. Otis Moses Jr.

Over 80 individuals are receiving awards from President Biden this year at ceremonies held at North Carolina Central University in Durham, the Elks Lodge in Delray Beach, Fla., and Morehouse College.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. with Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Inc. President Thomasina W. Yearwood.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. with Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Inc. President Thomasina W. Yearwood.

Among the many notable recipients were Dr. Otis Moss Jr., Rev. Dr. Lawrence E. Carter Sr., Dr. Anne Winbush Watts, Dr. Clarissa Myrick-Harris and Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Inc. President Thomasina W. Yearwood.

A final ceremony is scheduled for September 10 at the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust in Washington, D.C.

“We are eternally grateful to all venues for hosting the awards program this year,” said Dr. Beverly Kee, Executive Director of Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC., a Maryland-based certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Program.

“We have a very impressive list of honorees who are making a meaningful difference in their communities, and this venue is so fitting for such a prestigious event,” Kee stated.

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Dr. Chavis said it’s important to register new voters. The NNPA and the Transformative Justice Coalition are in the middle of a campaign to register 10 million more Black voters.

“We’ve got work to do,” Dr. Chavis declared.

“I thank President Biden for the Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights. Equality, equity, and justice are on the ballot.”

Post Views: 179

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com