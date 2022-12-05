POV 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited PHEV AWD

Driving around in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited PHEV AWD.

Hyundai Wants to Sell More Tucsons to African Americans and this is a good way to start. 360 video of Tucson touring an HBCU campus. You select your point of view with the icon in the top left corner.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/