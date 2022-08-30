OPINION: Small Businesses are Community Lifelines

By Treva Reid

As a small business owner, I know that small businesses are truly the lifeblood of our community.

With the recent closures of corporate retailers like Walgreens and Walmart in East Oakland last year, many residents were left with limited options to access fresh produce. Thankfully, our mom-and-pop neighborhood grocers stepped up to provide much-needed services and jobs.

I’ve talked to many small business owners across our city, and they want what all Oaklanders want — more public safety resources to prevent break-ins and robberies, and safe, clean streets to create a healthy environment for both customers and employees.

In my first four months as the District 7 Councilmember, I partnered with the County Health Department’s Healthy Retail Program to bring new energy-efficient refrigerators, and supply businesses like Dallaq Market with the resources to ensure customers have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Knowing the social, environmental, and economic impact of illegal dumping, I’ve led regular clean-ups and successfully budgeted additional resources for more city environmental enforcement officers to monitor “hot spots” and coordinate waste removal. I’ve hosted merchant walks, and in response to the public safety concerns of owners, I was able to secure funding to install security cameras in our business corridors. I have also co-authored legislation to improve our small local business program provision and advocated for minority contractor training programs.

I’ve championed small businesses since my first day at City Hall, and as Mayor, my commitment will not change. I believe our post-pandemic recovery plan must prioritize investments in small businesses to create local jobs and grow our tax base to fund critical City services.

As Mayor I will do what I’ve always done – I will listen, and I will continue working to cut the bureaucratic red tape to ensure the needs of small businesses owners — the backbone of our local economy — are met.

Treva Reid currently serves as the councilmember for District 7 and is a candidate for mayor. To learn more about her campaign, go to http://www.reidforoakland.com.

