fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Economy Featured Government News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group

OPINION: Small Businesses are Community Lifelines
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Education Featured Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The Westside Gazette

From One Death – Dr. Erica Walton’s Story

#NNPA BlackPress Arizona Informant Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Its Rodeo Time

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

NBA Icon Isiah Thomas Has Quickly Become an Entrepreneurial Legend

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government Health Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Report Reveals ‘A Hidden Key to Combating Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Juvenile Justice’

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Researchers: Failure to Get Proper Rest Could Be Hazardous to Your Health

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Government HBCU Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton

Arts Legend Melba Moore Receives Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Family Featured Government HBCU Health Homeownership Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Campaign by FEMA and Ad Council Encourages Black Community to “Create a Lasting Legacy” by Preparing for Disaster

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Commentary Economy Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Department of Education Seeking Loan Forgiveness Applications by November 15

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

13 States Set to Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

#NNPA BlackPress

OPINION: Small Businesses are Community Lifelines

Published

3 days ago

on

Councilmember Reid speaks with Tarlok Singh, owner of 7 Day Tire and Auto Shop during a District 7 merchant walk.

By Treva Reid

As a small business owner, I know that small businesses are truly the lifeblood of our community.

With the recent closures of corporate retailers like Walgreens and Walmart in East Oakland last year, many residents were left with limited options to access fresh produce. Thankfully, our mom-and-pop neighborhood grocers stepped up to provide much-needed services and jobs.

I’ve talked to many small business owners across our city, and they want what all Oaklanders want — more public safety resources to prevent break-ins and robberies, and safe, clean streets to create a healthy environment for both customers and employees.

In my first four months as the District 7 Councilmember, I partnered with the County Health Department’s Healthy Retail Program to bring new energy-efficient refrigerators, and supply businesses like Dallaq Market with the resources to ensure customers have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Knowing the social, environmental, and economic impact of illegal dumping, I’ve led regular clean-ups and successfully budgeted additional resources for more city environmental enforcement officers to monitor “hot spots” and coordinate waste removal. I’ve hosted merchant walks, and in response to the public safety concerns of owners, I was able to secure funding to install security cameras in our business corridors. I have also co-authored legislation to improve our small local business program provision and advocated for minority contractor training programs.

I’ve championed small businesses since my first day at City Hall, and as Mayor, my commitment will not change. I believe our post-pandemic recovery plan must prioritize investments in small businesses to create local jobs and grow our tax base to fund critical City services.

As Mayor I will do what I’ve always done – I will listen, and I will continue working to cut the bureaucratic red tape to ensure the needs of small businesses owners — the backbone of our local economy — are met.

Treva Reid currently serves as the councilmember for District 7 and is a candidate for mayor. To learn more about her campaign, go to http://www.reidforoakland.com.

The post OPINION: Small Businesses are Community Lifelines first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 169

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com