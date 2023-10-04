Oakland PAL Athletes Win at International Children’s Games in South Korea

By Magaly Muñoz

Post Staff

Kids with the Oakland PAL, or Oakland Police Activities League, brought home four medals in track & field at the International Children’s Games in South Korea this summer.

The children’s games were created to foster friendship and understanding of Olympic ideals through the “encouragement of sports meets and competitions to enable the children of different countries, with their different languages, origins and outlooks,” according to the International Children’s Games official website.

The girls team won silver in the 4×100 relay, the boys team won gold in the 100m and silver in the 400m, and gold in the 4×100 relay.

Margaret Dixon, a now-retired police officer with Oakland PD, coaches the PAL program’s track-and-field team and has been doing so for 38 years. She says the young athletes were full of excitement to meet new people in a completely different country.

“They were like Olympic stars,” Dixon said. “You know, people were really engaged and in tune to them.”

She added that the kids shared autographs, pins and jerseys with other athletes, really getting to mimic the experience of what the actual Olympics would feel and look like.

Coach Dixon said talent is not the only thing she evaluates when choosing who gets to go to these types of competitions. She looks to see who would be the most appreciative of the experience and who would fully immerse themselves in these environments.

“Yes, I want you to be athletically able to handle such competition. But I also want to know, can I travel with you out of the country?” Dixon said. “I look at the parents to see what kind of attitude they have. Because usually, you know, a good parent attitude will trickle down to a good kids’ attitude.”

She says that the kids that were ultimately selected were taken to language classes and restaurants before the trip to Korea so that they could get familiar with the culture and history before the competition.

Dixon also said so many people come together to support and educate these young athletes so that they are able to achieve what they work so hard for.

Janai Gillam, mother of Kaylen Gillam who was on the girls’ team, was one of the parents who got to watch her child bring home a medal. She said her daughter, 13 at the time of the competition, has been with the PAL program for almost seven years and she couldn’t be prouder of her and the rest of the kids.

“It just shows that hard work pays off and you can do anything you can when you put your mind to it,” Gillam said. “When I say those kids did it, they showed up and showed out for Oakland.”

She added that not only does the program help the kids stay active and healthy, but it also keeps them disciplined and helps them stay in line in their everyday lives. She says the program has positively impacted her daughter, who plans to stay with Oakland PAL while also running track in high school.

Coach Dixon shared the same sentiment that the program wasn’t all about running or athletics, it was also about providing them with the tools and opportunities to pursue this after high school. She said PAL gives out scholarships every year to students in the program because they know college is expensive and they want to give these kids a leg up that they normally might not have.

Phinehas Browne, one of the kids on the boys’ team who went to compete in South Korea, says track and field is exactly what he wants to pursue outside of PAL into high school, and hopefully, one day at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.

“If I run a good enough time, I should be able to go there [the Olympics]. That’s my goal right now,” Browne, 15, said.

Browne was one of the boys who helped win the gold medal in the 4×100 relay and he personally brought home the silver medal in the 400m race. He says he puts in anywhere from four to seven hours into training, so he’s happy that his hard work was rewarded so well at the competition.

He shared that being part of Oakland PAL has helped him stay out of trouble and kept him involved with the community. He wants other kids his age to know that there are opportunities worldwide for them and that there are good things that come out of Oakland, not just whatever stereotypes the city has, and being able to compete internationally felt like the first step for others to see that.

“And now people know about Oakland, not just in the U.S., but across the world,” Browne said. “Being able to know that people know my face and know my name and they have a different outlook on Oakland than some others might have, it just feels good.”

