No Black Women CEOs On S&P 500 After Rosalind Brewer’s Walgreens Exit

Photo: Getty Images

There are no longer any Black woman CEOs that head an S&P 500 company after Rosalind Brewer parted ways with the Walgreens Boot Alliance, Essence reports.

Brewer, who has served as the CEO of WBA since March 2021, recently left the company as part of a mutually agreed decision, Walgreens said.

“This is perhaps one of the most difficult notes I have ever written over the course of my career,” Brewer said in a statement. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Walgreens Boots Alliance and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues.”

“I am proud of what we accomplished together,” she continued. “We’ve improved the lives of our employees, expanded healthcare services for our customers, and enhanced our ability to deliver on our purpose of ‘more joyful lives through better health.’ Over the past several years, we have recruited a world-class team to WBA, including the first-ever Chief Customer Officer and the first-ever President of U.S. Healthcare, and invested deeply in the improvement of the Company’s overall culture.”

Brewer’s departure also means Thasunda Brown Duckett of TIAA is the only Black woman CEO left on the Fortune 500 list. Ginger Graham has stepped in as interim CEO of the Walgreens Boot Alliance.