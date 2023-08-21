fbpx
New Honda and Acura EVs - AutoNetwork Reports 408
AutoNetworkMon, August 21, 2023 2:31pm

Source:
https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-3hrwq-148552a

Prologue by Honda, ZDX from Acura, Solid State batteries EV Technology, and Buyers – AutoNetwork Reports 408. Special guest Chris Martin, Automobile Public Relations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Honda Hydrogen Fuel Cells, solid-state batteries and new products Prologue EV, ZDX EV, and more.
Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies’ flees, and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not.
Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick
The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Wednesday from 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook. #AutoNetwork #AutoNetworkReports
[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2024 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2024

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

