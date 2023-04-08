NCBW Holds 25th Annual Madam CJ Walker Recognition Luncheon

By Carla Thomas

The atmosphere was fully charged at the 25th annual Madam C.J. Walker Business and Community Recognition Luncheon and Empowerment Forum held by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women (NCBW) on Friday, March 24 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

Kicking off the luncheon to the sounds of Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I’m Every Woman,” each NCBW Oakland chapter member strutted to the center of the event space sporting solid black dresses accented by their NCBW 100 pin.

Within minutes the crowd applauds the chapter joined by the girls’ empowerment members of the organization’s Positive Steps program dressed in black and white apparel, representing the next generation of leaders in training.

The luncheon, named in honor of the first African American millionairess in the country, Madam C. J. Walker, is always graced by the presence of Walker’s great-great granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles. “I am filled with joy as I see what has blossomed through the NCBW’s work with women and girls and creating the largest annual event celebrating Madam Walker’s legacy.”

NCBW Oakland President Frances Cohen said, “It’s an honor to celebrate the legacy of Madam CJ Walker and recognize the accomplishments of our honorees while showing our young girls what excellence looks like.”

Keynote speaker Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, president of the Joy Collective and chief architect of the Crown Act, a movement to end race-based hair discrimination gave a heartfelt speech.

Blanchard shared her personal story of rediscovering her resilience after mourning the death of her father and after shouldering the burdens of racism as she fought for social justice. Blanchard was influential in reintroducing the Crown Act in March of 2021 in the U.S. Senate, passed by the House of Representatives in 2022. The Crown Act provides protections for women that might otherwise be discriminated for wearing their natural hair at work.

Positive Steps essay contest winner Adeyemisi Rucker, a senior at Bishop O’Dowd, read of her commitment to excellence and making a difference before the audience. “As young women who will eventually become leaders in our community, it is important that we work together to make a positive impact and create change in the society we live in,” said Rucker. “Through Positive Steps, I have learned that if we stand together and make a commitment to excellence, we will see a notable difference in the world around us.”

Awards were presented to Ernestine Nettles, Compliance Officer of the City of Oakland for Advocacy and Yvonne Hines of Yvonne’s Southern Sweets for entrepreneurship.

Hines, whose company has grown from a shop in San Francisco’s Bay View Hunters Point to having space as a vendor at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, acknowledged her mother in the audience. “Mom, I want to thank you for all of your support.”

Rev. Dr. Jacqueline A. Thompson of Allen Temple Baptist Church received the Pioneer Award as her congregation members in attendance cheered.

LaSandra Hunt of JP Morgan Chase received the Corporate Award and thanked the NCBW for the mentoring she received as a teen in the Positive Steps program. “I would not be where I am today without the Positive Steps program,” said Hunt.

Darlene Goins of Wells Fargo was presented the Legacy Award. Goins served on the philanthropic side of Wells Fargo for five years prior. Her thought leadership contributed to the creation and launching of the new trailblazing department she leads. “We are expanding our services to reach the unbanked and underbanked community members,” she said.

Before the luncheon, the NCBW hosted an empowerment forum moderated by Verlena D. Green-Telusca, a senior partner at the V.D.G. Law Group. The forum featured Small Business Banker Hayet Akuaku of Wells Fargo Bank, Cassandra Lewis Cummings, associate director of Marketing for Clorox, and Certified Small Business Consultant and Vice President of the Minority Entrepreneurs Initiative, Nykole Prevost of J.P. Morgan Chase.

“Financial literacy and economic empowerment with the right partnerships will help our communities move forward and create legacies of generational wealth,” said Cohen, who, along with NCBW Event Chair Shari P. Wooldridge, was given special recognition for their service to the NCBW.

