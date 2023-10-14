NAACP Chicago Far-South Suburban Branch Hosts Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon

The NAACP Chicago Far-South Suburban Branch (CFSSB) is happy to announce its highly anticipated Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon, themed “THRIVING: In Our Community,” scheduled for November 5, 2023.

This important event, hosted at the Serbian Social Center, 18550 Stoney Island Avenue, Lansing, Illinois, from 2 to 5 p.m., aims to promote unity, diversity, and equality within the Chicago South Suburban area.

“This event is something we look forward to every year,” commented Gary Dingle, president of the NAACP-CFSSB. “Your support is vital and helps ensure our event succeeds. By attending or sponsoring the Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon, you join a hardworking group of community leaders, activists, and engaged citizens dedicated to advancing equality and civil rights.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Tiffany Hightower, executive director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation. The event will also feature comedian Eunice Jarrett and musical entertainment by Billy Shelton and his group, the Spaniels, who have shared the stage with legends such as Ray Charles, Chubby Checker, and Stevie Wonder.

The Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon serves as the primary fundraising initiative for the NAACP-CFSSB, enabling them to continue their tireless efforts to advance civil rights and promote scholarships for local youth. The proceeds generated from this event are vital in supporting these initiatives and helping encourage and direct positive change in the community.

During the luncheon, the NAACP-CFSSB will honor two exceptional community leaders: the Reverend Bryant C. Warrant of Victory Apostolic Church and the Reverend David Bigsby of SSAC and ITURM Church. These individuals have demonstrated unwavering dedication to improving their communities, embodying the spirit of the event’s theme, “THRIVING: In Our Community.”

Individual ticket donations for the Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon are priced at $75, allowing community members to participate in this critically important gathering.

The event extends a warm invitation to individuals and businesses interested in contributing to the NAACP’s initiatives through sponsorships. Sponsors not only express their commitment to social justice but also demonstrate their real, practical support for the local community.

To participate in this remarkable event or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gary Dingle at 708-794-8550 or email at naacpcfssb@gmail.com.

The post NAACP Chicago Far-South Suburban Branch Hosts Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon appeared first on Chicago Defender.