My First Look at the New 2023 Acura Integra A Spec Tech

2023 Acura Integra A-Spec Tech #walkaround #POV drive

My Review

The legendary Acura Integra nameplate is back and better than ever with the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec Tech. This sleek sports car is a perfect blend of style and performance, offering a powerful VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder engine that delivers 200 horsepower and 292 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, giving you complete control over your driving experience.

The liquid carbon metallic exterior is complemented by a stunning red interior, creating a visually striking design that is sure to turn heads. The A-Spec exclusive styling includes LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a rear decklid spoiler, giving the Integra a sporty and aggressive look.

Inside the Integra A-Spec Tech, you’ll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin. The driver and front passenger seats are sporty and feature microsuede inserts for extra comfort. The 9-inch color touchscreen is the hub for advanced technology, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Apple Carplay / Android, and a precision cockpit digital instrument panel.

The Integra A-Spec Tech is not only fun to drive but also offers an array of safety features. It comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors, blind spot information with a rear cross-traffic monitor, and lane departure warning. Additionally, the AcuraLink communication system ensures you’re always connected and can call for help in the event of an emergency.

There are a few drawbacks to the Integra A-Spec Tech, including some cabin road noise. However, this is a small trade-off for the exciting driving experience and advanced features that this car offers. At an MSRP of $37,395.00, the Acura Integra A-Spec Tech is a great value for a sports car of this caliber.

Overall, the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec Tech is a welcome addition to the Acura lineup, offering sports car handling and advanced technology, all wrapped up in a good-looking design. With the complementary Acura Maintenance Program, you can rest assured that your Integra will be well taken care of, making this car an even more attractive choice for sports car enthusiasts.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves with minimal distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/