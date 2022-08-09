fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Economy Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Moore Brown: Maryland Set to Have Two Black Statewide Officials
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

DOJ Indicts Four Police Officers Who Allegedly Lied to Secure Search Warrants for Breonna Taylor’s Home

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Community COVID-19 Economy Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

White House Releases New Policy Goals for Sub-Saharan Africa

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Resort in Florida

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Monkeypox | Symptoms & Prevention

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Climate bill "makes it rain" on Black America

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid AWD Bronze Edition POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Entertainment Featured Government Media National News NNPA NNPA History NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Diversifying American Media Ownership Must Become a National Priority

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Senate Dems Pass Huge Climate, Health and Tax Bill

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Star-Studded Voting Rights Celebration Encourages 10 million More Registered Black Voters

#NNPA BlackPress

Moore Brown: Maryland Set to Have Two Black Statewide Officials

NNPA NEWSWIRE — If they are elected, Maryland would be the first state to have two Black statewide officials. Wes Moore has caught lightning in a bottle. He has run ads that have been narrated by Oprah Winfrey and has captured the excitement of the moment in Maryland.

Published

19 hours ago

on

If they are elected, Maryland would be the first state to have two Black statewide officials.
If they are elected, Maryland would be the first state to have two Black statewide officials.

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

On July 19, Wes Moore and Congressman Anthony Brown won their primary contests to be Governor of Maryland and Attorney General.

Maryland is a deep blue state that currently has a moderate Republican Governor. It is expected that Moore and Brown will have a major advantage over their Republican competitors.

If they are elected, Maryland would be the first state to have two Black statewide officials. Wes Moore has caught lightning in a bottle. He has run ads that have been narrated by Oprah Winfrey and has captured the excitement of the moment in Maryland.

Moore’s main opponent was former DOJ Civil Rights chief and DNC Chair Tom Perez. Perez came in second to Moore. The results were 36 percent for Moore, 27 percent for Perez and 19 percent for Peter Franchot.

Wes Moore’s victory is verification that Black statewide candidates in states with over 20 percent of the Black vote can run and win strong campaigns.

Current Governor Larry Hogan has said publicly that he will not vote for the Republican nominee for Governor. That nominee, Dan Cox, is a supporter of Donald Trump.

“Dan Cox …is a QAnon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence, my friend, a traitor, when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said at a news conference on July 19.

Attorney and former prosecutor Glenn Ivey defeated former Congresswoman Donna Edwards in a primary to replace Anthony Brown in Maryland’s 4th district. Ivey is all but certain to be elected to Congress in such a blue district.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Post Views: 150

Related Topics:

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and communications strategist. She appears regularly on Roland Martin Unfiltered and can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com