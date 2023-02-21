fbpx
Mississippi's House of Representative's Pass Jim Crow Law
Rising Hollywood Star Rayan Lawrence Reflects on Hit Cable Series and the Influence of 50 Cent

THE STATE OF THE WORLD CONFERENCE

SPECIAL REPORT w/ Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba | Jackson Mississippi in Crisis

11 hours ago

February 21, 2023

Lawmakers in Mississippi are at odds over a bill that would create an unelected, state-appointed court system in a district within Jackson, a majority Black city, with some concerned that the move smacks of a modern-day Jim Crow regime. The Republican-controlled Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill (HB1020) last week to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District, a defined area within Jackson, and create a separate court system within the city – which is 83% Black, according to US Census data – that two state offices, both of which are currently held by White officials, would entirely appoint. Our special guest is Congressman Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who represents the state of Mississippi in the US House of Representatives. We are also joined by journalists Barrington Salmon and Austin Cooper.

