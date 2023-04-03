Man, Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting

By Victoria Franco

Bay City News

Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Stockton over the weekend.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the area of Flora Street and Wilson Way on reports of a shooting, where they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said Monday.

Jawon Murray, 28, and Desiree Lopez, 25, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

