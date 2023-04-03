fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Man, Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Crime Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Ex-Con Suspected of Supplying Guns to 16-Year-Old High School Student

#NNPA BlackPress Crime Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Diocese of Oakland Mulling Bankruptcy In Face Of Numerous Sex Abuse Suits

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

City of Stockton 2023 Commercial Cannabis Business Lottery: Application Period Opens May 1, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Community Environment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Mar 25, 2023 – BCN21:SAN JOAQUIN CO.: PORT OF STOCKTON ORGANIZES TO CLEAN OUT SEVERAL TONS OF TRASH AT ROBERTS ISLAND

#NNPA BlackPress Community Family Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Joe Fisher Makes 80th Birthday a Celebration for Richmond’s Coronado Neighborhood

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Rep. Barbara Lee Endorsed for U.S. Senate by Rep. Ro Khanna

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Featured Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Seeking Solutions to Crime Wave, Oakland District 3 Community Holds Safety Forum with Police, Elected Leaders

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Government Oakland Post Post News Group

Murder Convictions Thrown Out After Witness Said OPD Officer Paid to Her to Lie

#NNPA BlackPress Community Economy Featured Financial Management Government Homeownership Lifestyle Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

State May Scale Down Its New Home Loan Program Designed to Assist First-Time Homebuyers

#NNPA BlackPress

Man, Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting

Published

12 hours ago

on

Stockton Police Detectives arrested Jawon Murray, 28, and Desireee Lopez, 25, in Stockton, Calif., on March 19, 2023. Murray and Lopez are suspects in the shooting death of a 27-year-old male in the area of Wilson Way and Flora Street. (Stockton Police Department via Bay City News)

By Victoria Franco
Bay City News

Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Stockton over the weekend.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the area of Flora Street and Wilson Way on reports of a shooting, where they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said Monday.

Jawon Murray, 28, and Desiree Lopez, 25, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The post Man, Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 55

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com