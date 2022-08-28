Laney Offers “Fall Is Free” – Free Tuition, Free Textbooks, Free Lunch and More for the Fall 2022 Semester

fbpx
Published

2 days ago

on

Left to right; Dr. Rudy Besikof, Laney College President, Dr. Becky Opsata, Laney College Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Dettie Del Rosario, Laney College Acting Vice President of Administrative Services, Dr. Marion Hall, Acting Vice President of Student Services. Photo by Jonathan Fitness Jones.

Laney College is offering new and continuing students the “Fall is Free” program for those who complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application or the California Dream Act application, and there are no minimum or maximum units required.

Students can take any of the college’s 130 programs along with in-person, hybrid or online classes. International students are not eligible for the program. In addition to free tuition, the program covers textbook costs and the college’s student health fees. Students will also receive free bus passes, free lunch on campus, free weekly produce boxes and Chromebooks and wifi hotspots to check out from the library.

“Laney College is thrilled to offer a ‘Free Fall’ to most of our students. Now more than ever, we must recognize that college costs that go beyond tuition represent barriers to success for so many students, whether they are working adults attending part-time or high school graduates. This fall is about not only opportunity but putting students in the best position possible to reach their goals with our support,” said Rudy Besikof, president of Laney College.

The Areas of Interest and the Pathways for Success Mapper is offered by Laney College to assist with associate degrees, certificates and associate degrees for transfer, which guarantee admission into a California State University.

This fall there are over 600 classes to choose from, including short-term, late-start and weekend courses. With a rich history in the trades, Laney College offers access to internships, cutting-edge training and ties to local industry that culminate in high-paying jobs.

The college’s rich history in the community dates back to 1927, and the student body’s diversity is a point of pride. With the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laney College’s Fall is Free program offers students an opportunity to finish what they started or begin a new, exciting goal — with support.

For more information, students can visit the college’s Welcome Center, visit the Fall is Free website or call the Fall is Free Helpdesk at (510) 255-3507, open from 9-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday. Laney will be hosting information sessions for students August 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 at 12 p.m. with additional evening sessions at 6 p.m. on August 10 and 11. Students can also access the online FAQ. #AnythingIsPossible For more information, to schedule an interview/campus visit please contact: Larena Baldazo, Laney College Public Information Officer (925) 565-8477 Eleni Gastis, Guided Pathways Co-Coordinator (510) 228-8511.

The post Laney Offers “Fall Is Free” – Free Tuition, Free Textbooks, Free Lunch and More for the Fall 2022 Semester first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

