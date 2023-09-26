Ken Chester Host The Tech Mobility Show – AutoNetwork Reports 412

Our Special guest is Ken Chester, Host of The Tech Mobility. Ken brings years of experience covering the auto industry, reviewing cars, and radio show hosting. Enjoy the show.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

Teia Collier – #DSMDrive

Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

