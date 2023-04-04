fbpx
Kareem Jabbar Brings Books to Oakland and Tech Champs
Published

6 days ago

on

Tony Thurmond, State Supt., Mayor Sheng Thao, OUSD Supt. encourage Athletes to score Academically too.

Oakland Tech’s Girls Basketball team and the Oakland High Boys team received major support and recognition for being on top of California’s High School sports world from the State Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and the Superintendent and members of the Board of Directors of the Oakland Unified School District.  The student-athletes were encouraged to score academically and become champions in their classrooms as they have on the basketball courts. Photo courtesy of OUSD.

The post Kareem Jabbar Brings Books to Oakland and Tech Champs first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

