Kamala Harris Leads Tennessee Rally, Backs Ousted Lawmakers
Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank Heightens Gun Control Issue

Republicans Feeling Heat in Tennessee as Councils Poised to Re-Seat Ousted Legislators

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

Keyven Lewis Has Innovated with CMIT Solutions

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool

SURVEY: Black Professionals’ Ability to Focus Disproportionately Affected by Rising Cost of Living, Health Concerns

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Walkaround and POV Drive

2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

How To Set Up The Nav System for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Drive

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Harris received wild applause and several standing ovations as she told a crowd at Nashville’s historically Black Fisk University that the so-called Tennessee Three — ousted Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and a third Democrat, Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion by a single vote — were being, in her words, silenced and stifled for standing up for the lives of schoolchildren.

Published

2 days ago

on

Deidre Malone, president of the National Women’s Political Caucus Tennessee, noted that Johnson is the group’s past president. “These three advocated for gun reform and school safety issues as elected officials,” said Malone in a statement. “Their constituents voted for them to go to Nashville to represent their interest. The legislature should NOT remove them from office for doing what they were elected to do: be the voice of those they represent.”
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, before Harris speaks at Fisk University, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip Friday, April 7, to Tennessee where she called for tougher firearm laws and criticized the Republican-controlled state House, which a day earlier expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers for their role in a protest calling for more gun control following a school shooting in Nashville.

“Let’s understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” Harris said. “It’s been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God’s capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear.”

She called for background checks, red flag laws and restrictions on assault rifles.

“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”

Harris met privately with Jones, Pearson and Johnson, as well as with other elected officials and young people advocating for tougher gun control laws.

From left, expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Ahead of the event, students and others were lined up down the block, hoping to enter the school’s Memorial Chapel. Inside several young Black women wore sweaters with the initials for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority that Harris belonged to.

“It’s exciting to see someone from my organization doing great and amazing things,” said one of them, Jasmyn Thrash.

Nashville Metro Councilperson Zulfat Suara addressed the crowd before Harris arrived, saying the expulsions “tell us exactly what we need to know about how the state views young Black men” standing up for what they believe. Evoking the city’s civil rights history, she said, “Just like John Lewis and Diane Nash did many years ago, we too will resist.”

Pearson, Johnson and Jones entered the packed chapel to a standing ovation.

President Joe Biden has called their expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

“Rather than debating the merits of the issue (of gun control), these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee,” Biden said in a Thursday statement.

The White House also said Friday afternoon that Biden spoke with Jones, Pearson and Johnson via conference call, thanking them “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber as he walks to his desk to collect his belongings after being expelled from the legislature on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats including Jones for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The oustings of Jones and Pearson drew accusations of racism. Johnson, who is white, was allowed to continue to serve in the chamber. Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

GOP leaders said Thursday’s actions — used only a handful times since the Civil War — were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.

Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Most state legislatures retain the power to expel members, but it is generally a rarely used punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct.

The post Kamala Harris Leads Tennessee Rally, Backs Ousted Lawmakers appeared first on Los Angeles Sentinel.

