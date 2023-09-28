Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Justice for Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar — Family Seeks Justice for Murdered Son
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Theater

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health Law Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

#NNPA BlackPress

Justice for Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar — Family Seeks Justice for Murdered Son

Published

2 days ago

on

Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar. Courtesy photo.

Special to The Post

Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar was a vibrant, charismatic 27-year-old. On the evening of Nov. 18, 2020, Jose was brutally murdered in the 5700 block of Trask Street.

His family remembers him as a noble young man, who loved soccer and the Chivas de Guadalajara team, was caring, responsible and always grateful to everyone who touched his life. Studying to be a welder at Chabot College so that he could open a mechanical and welding workshop, his promising life was cut tragically short.

His family said, “The impact of the death of our son left us with a deep feeling of emptiness. Since 18-Nov-2020, all the members of the Zavala Aguilar family have mutilated our souls, causing a lot of sadness, fear, courage and frustration in all emotional, psychological, physical and financial aspects to the point of not wanting to do basic and simple things like eating and sleeping as well as not knowing anything about continuing to work for our desires.”

The Family Support Advocates join with Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar’s grieving family and loved ones in their pursuit of justice.

Anyone in the community with information about Jose’s murder is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. CrimeStoppers of Oakland is offering a reward for an arrest in this case.  #JusticeforJose.

FAMILY SUPPORT ADVOCACY TASK FORCE

The mission of the Family Support Advocacy Task Force, a committee of the Violence Prevention Coalition, is to advocate for local, state and federal policies and legislation to enhance and expand support to families and friends of those who experienced violence; for more compassionate and transparent communication between law enforcement and the district attorney with the family of homicide victims and to push for the elimination of all violence, but  particularly gun violence and homicides.

The post Justice for Jose Alejandro Zavala Aguilar — Family Seeks Justice for Murdered Son first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 10

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com