Junior League of Houston Supports the Expansion of DePelchin Children’s Center

Construction plans announced in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and “Texas Go Blue Day”

The Junior League of Houston, Inc. is excited to announce, in honor of the Junior League of Houston’s Centennial Anniversary in 2025, its $2,000,000 commitment to DePelchin Children’s Center (DePelchin). This commitment will be used to help fund the construction of an estimated 21,000-square-foot volunteer center at DePelchin’s Memorial campus. This facility will be named “Junior League of Houston Volunteer Services Building at DePelchin Children’s Center.”

DePelchin serves the most vulnerable children and families in Texas and works to break the cycles of abuse and neglect. The new two-story building, designed by Studio Red Architects, will quadruple DePelchin’s capacity to provide donated goods to support families and children in need, and double its family classroom and volunteer workroom space to support its mission to enhance children’s mental and physical well-being.

With a projected grand opening date of June 2025, the new facility will begin serving the Houston community in conjunction with the League’s celebration of its Centennial Anniversary and will feature a “History Wall” of archival material that will serve as a visual illustration of its’ century of partnership.

The $2 million dollar investment toward the construction of a new volunteer facility will be the largest single gift the Junior League of Houston has ever made.

“The Junior League of Houston is proud of its long-standing relationship with DePelchin Children’s Center and looks forward to continuing to serve DePelchin and the Greater Houston community with critical volunteer support and direct financial contributions,” said Anne Sears, 2022 – 2023 Junior League of Houston President. “We are excited to celebrate our upcoming Centennial Anniversary in 2025 with the opening of the Junior League of Houston Volunteer Services Building at DePelchin Children’s Center!”

“DePelchin is proud to acknowledge a century of time, care and effort by one of the oldest and most respected volunteer organizations in our community: the Junior League of Houston,” said Jenifer Jarriel, CEO, DePelchin Children’s Center. “The decades have seen significant change to both our organizations, but two key factors have remained constant: Houston’s children and families have benefited from our unswerving partnership on their behalf, and DePelchin is stronger because of the Junior League. This new facility will give us the space we need to gather and sort donations for families, engage more volunteers in our work and provide programs for more children and families.”

From its founding in 1892, DePelchin has partnered with volunteers throughout the Greater Houston Area to care for the Houston community’s most vulnerable children, and throughout the past century, the Junior League’s support for DePelchin’s mission has made a meaningful difference for tens of thousands of children and families. DePelchin has also benefitted from the leadership training that the League provides to its members—to the organization’s knowledge, every DePelchin board of directors from 1925 onward has included one or more Junior League of Houston representatives.

The Junior League of Houston, founded almost a century ago, is an organization of over 4,200 dedicated members and actively supports 33 nonprofit agencies across the city of Houston with ongoing volunteer and financial support. The Junior League of Houston is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, DePelchin hosted Junior League of Houston volunteers participating in the League’s Leadership Institute Training Program for an educational session and mental health training. Following the training, DePelchin staff were joined by League volunteers to tie thousands of blue ribbons along the fencing of DePelchin’s Memorial Drive offices in Houston to mark the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

To raise awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and “Texas Go Blue Day” (Friday, April 7, 2023), 5,622 ribbons were put up — one for every confirmed victim of child maeatment in Harris County last year. Thousands of Texans will wear blue — the official color of prevention — on Friday, April 7, to show their support for children. The ribbons will remain up throughout the month of April.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an opportunity to recognize the importance of communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Throughout the month of April, DePelchin will be highlighting ways to be a “Champion for Children.” To learn more about steps to help keep families strong, please visit: http://www.depelchin.org/capm.

For more information about DePelchin Children’s Center visit: http://www.depelchin.org.

For more information on The Junior League of Houston, visit: http://www.juniorleaguehouston.org.

