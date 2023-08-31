JPMorgan Chase Bank Hosts Backpack Giveaway in Oakland

By Selina Pichardo

With the school year kicking into gear, JPMorgan Chase wanted to stress the importance to parents and their children about learning money basics to navigate the world.

To help prepare for the year ahead, JPMorgan Chase hosted a Back-to-School event at its Oakland Community Center branch on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event featured school supplies giveaway, activities for the whole family, financial health workshops, and more. Multiple families joined the financial literacy workshop led by Chase Community Managers while over 300 backpacks were given to children to help celebrate the new school year.

The financial literacy workshop discussed laying the groundwork for earning and saving and explained how by helping children understand money management, they are being set up for success on a journey toward financial independence.

The Chase Oakland Community Center opened in 2021 as only one of 12 among Chase’s 4,800 branches nationwide. It is a community-inspired model led by Chase Community Managers with free financial health resources like skills training, local pop-up shops and ‘fintech’ innovation for local residents and small businesses.

“The goal of the Community Manager is to improve financial health among residents, businesses and the community through identifying programming, resources, and collaboration opportunities that address local needs,” said September Hargrove, executive director for Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase. “It’s events like our back-to-school giveaway and other events our community managers attend that helps advance our mission to go beyond banking to community building and show up in other ways to help our local communities grow.”

If parents are interested in learning more about Chase’s suite of family banking solutions and resources, they are encouraged to visit chase.com/StudentBanking. Parents and entrepreneurs are also encouraged to visit the Chase Oakland Community Center located at 3005 Broadway in Oakland.

