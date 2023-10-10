John H. Johnson Day to Be Observed with Historic Sculpture Unveiling   

October 6, 2023 – (Arkansas City, Ark.) The State of Arkansas will observe the annual John H. Johnson Day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the John H. Johnson Museum, 604 President Street, Arkansas City, and Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail, Arkansas City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. John H. Johnson Day observance will begin at 10 a.m. with the John H. Johnson statue unveiling at the Arkansas State Parks Trailhead. Artist Susan Holley Williams, a native of Dumas, Arkansas is the sculptor of the John H. Johnson statue and will share her journey in curating the historic sculpture of Johnson.

Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, and Roy Lewis, former Johnson Publishing Company photographer will talk with author, publisher, and presidential diarist Janis F. Kearney. Ms. Johnson Rice and Mr. Lewis will discuss the iconic legacy of John H. Johnson and the role of Black media in keeping Black history alive and thriving. Cooking With Soul Chef Jarita Frazier-King of Soul Food Natchez and as seen on Hulu’s “Searching For Soul Food” will lead a hands-on cooking demonstration that celebrates the history and culture of Black food traditions during the 1900’s when John H. Johnson was a child in Arkansas City.

The daylong celebration will include Mississippi Valley State University demonstrating jug band and period music with a musical petting zoo; a presentation on the architecture and history of John H. Johnson Museum; and presentations by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas State University, among others. John H. Johnson Day awards will also be presented to U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis and Coach Larry Clark in the category of humanitarian; Roy Lewis in the category of media and journalism; and Mrs. Michele Ghee (former CEO of Ebony magazine) in the category of business and entrepreneurship. John H. Johnson Day observance is free and open to the public. Except for food sold by food trucks, all events and activities will be free and held in Arkansas City at the John H. Johnson Museum, Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail Robert S. Moore Jr Trailhead, and Desha County historic district and lawn.

About John H. Johnson Day

Established by Friends of John H. Johnson Museum and enacted by legislation during the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly, the memorial holiday honors the life and legacy of Arkansas’ native son, John H. Johnson. Born in Arkansas City, Arkansas, Johnson was the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Company, and the iconic Ebony and Jet magazines.

For more information on John H. Johnson Day, John H. Johnson, and John H. Johnson Museum, visit http://www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org. For more information on Johnson’s Ebony magazine visit 75 Years of Ebony Magazine | National Museum of African American History and Culture (si.edu).