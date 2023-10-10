Connect with us

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA

John H. Johnson Day to Be Observed with Historic Sculpture Unveiling   
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

IN MEMORIAM: Hughes Van Ellis, 102-Year-Old Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, Dies

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Clinic Kicks off Fall Break

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Untapped potential of the EV industry

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unleashing the Power of Solar One Mans Enthusiastic Tesla Journey

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Home Charging, Our Journey to Electric Charging Station Success

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unlocking Opportunities HBCU Internship Program Boosts Careers in Automotive Media

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4x4 Review: Urban Elegance Meets Rugged Jeep Performance

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unleashing Sheryl's Power Revolutionizing EV Charger Installation for All Businesses

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Chicago Defender Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Laini Fluellen Charities’ Pink Tie Affair Celebrates 12 Years

Commentary

John H. Johnson Day to Be Observed with Historic Sculpture Unveiling   

NNPA NEWSWIRE —The State of Arkansas will observe the annual John H. Johnson Day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at John H. Johnson Museum, 604 President Street, Arkansas City

Published

10 hours ago

on

Sculptor-Artist Susan Holley Williams
Sculptor-Artist Susan Holley Williams

October 6, 2023 – (Arkansas City, Ark.) The State of Arkansas will observe the annual John H. Johnson Day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the John H. Johnson Museum, 604 President Street, Arkansas City, and Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail, Arkansas City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. John H. Johnson Day observance will begin at 10 a.m. with the John H. Johnson statue unveiling at the Arkansas State Parks Trailhead. Artist Susan Holley Williams, a native of Dumas, Arkansas is the sculptor of the John H. Johnson statue and will share her journey in curating the historic sculpture of Johnson.

Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, and Roy Lewis, former Johnson Publishing Company photographer will talk with author, publisher, and presidential diarist Janis F. Kearney.  Ms. Johnson Rice and Mr. Lewis will discuss the iconic legacy of John H. Johnson and the role of Black media in keeping Black history alive and thriving. Cooking With Soul Chef Jarita Frazier-King of Soul Food Natchez and as seen on Hulu’s “Searching For Soul Food” will lead a hands-on cooking demonstration that celebrates the history and culture of Black food traditions during the 1900’s when John H. Johnson was a child in Arkansas City.

The daylong celebration will include Mississippi Valley State University demonstrating jug band and period music with a musical petting zoo; a presentation on the architecture and history of John H. Johnson Museum; and presentations by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas State University, among others. John H. Johnson Day awards will also be presented to U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis and Coach Larry Clark in the category of humanitarian; Roy Lewis in the category of media and journalism; and Mrs. Michele Ghee (former CEO of Ebony magazine) in the category of business and entrepreneurship. John H. Johnson Day observance is free and open to the public.  Except for food sold by food trucks, all events and activities will be free and held in Arkansas City at the John H. Johnson Museum, Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail Robert S. Moore Jr Trailhead, and Desha County historic district and lawn.

About John H. Johnson Day

Established by Friends of John H. Johnson Museum and enacted by legislation during the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly, the memorial holiday honors the life and legacy of Arkansas’ native son, John H. Johnson. Born in Arkansas City, Arkansas, Johnson was the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Company, and the iconic Ebony and Jet magazines.

For more information on John H. Johnson Day, John H. Johnson, and John H. Johnson Museum, visit http://www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.  For more information on Johnson’s Ebony magazine visit 75 Years of Ebony Magazine | National Museum of African American History and Culture (si.edu).

Post Views: 148

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com