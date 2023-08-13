fbpx
Connect with us

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Daily Driver for You
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video

2023 Toyota Prius Limited Hybrid Review: The Perfect Entry into the Hybrid World

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video

New Honda and Acura EVs - AutoNetwork Reports 408

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Post News Group Tech Technology Transportation Video

What Can Pass Through This to…trunk?

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Post News Group Tech Technology Transportation Video

Put YOur Butt In Seat…Pilot or Co-Pilot

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

Ride In the new 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

VW Touareg Was first Introduced in Moab.

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

Ride in The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

AutoNetwork is going live!

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Lifestyle Media Video

POV Test Drive 2024 Alfa Romero Tonale Veloce EAWD

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Daily Driver for You

Published

3 weeks ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, August 13, 2023 6:40am

After much anticipation, I finally had the opportunity to test drive the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe as a daily driver. Jeep touts this latest offering as a seamless blend of rugged performance, comfort, and electric efficiency. Spoiler alert: it mostly delivers.

Despite the Jeep Wrangler’s traditional association with off-road capabilities, this beast handled the bustling urban landscape with the grace of a ballerina. It navigated traffic-congested streets with ease, thanks to its responsive 2.0-liter 14 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Engine delivering a solid 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

The 8-speed automatic transmission is remarkably smooth, ensuring a comfortable ride quality on both city streets and rural roads. The Jeep never feels overworked, even on rough surfaces, courtesy of its LT285/70R17C BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. This model’s heightened suspension ensures your coffee won’t spill over, and you won’t feel every bump and pothole, making for a pleasurable drive.

The Rubicon X 4xe offers excellent visibility with an unobstructed 360-degree view. The integrated off-road camera is a pleasant addition, though more suited to trail drives than urban roads. Nevertheless, safety features such as blind-spot and cross-path detection along with ParkSense rear park-assist system ensure a stress-free drive, even in tight parking situations.

Now, onto a key aspect for the urban dweller: city-based social activities. The Rubicon X is perfect for block parties or tailgating events. The generous interior space can accommodate several adults comfortably while the acoustic front seat-area carpet helps keep conversations intimate even on busy streets.

The one-button Sky One-Touch Power-Top is a delightful feature that transforms the vehicle into an open-air party space within seconds. Amplifying the experience is the Alpine premium audio system that delivers crisp, surround sound – a treat for audiophiles at any gathering.

The price tag is hefty at $76,935.00, and while it’s true that the Rubicon X 4xe comes packed with a plethora of features – such as 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats, HD radio, Uconnect 5 Nav with 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and a remote-start system to name a few – the cost could be a hurdle for many.

Overall, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe proves to be a capable, comfortable, and feature-rich vehicle that can conquer both city streets and country roads while turning heads at any urban event. Its hybrid nature is a step towards eco-friendly driving, a crucial aspect in today’s automotive world. Though it requires a substantial investment, it’s an attractive option for those who require a vehicle that offers versatility, comfort, and the capability to entertain.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/

Post Views: 244

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com