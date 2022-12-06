fbpx
#NNPA BlackPress

Jan. 6 House Select Committee to Recommend Criminal Charges to DOJ

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Based upon the mountain of damning testimony and evidence compiled against Donald Trump, it’s believed that the committee will push for the unprecedented prosecution of a former president.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Photo: Creator: Frank Schulenburg / Copyright: CC BY-SA 4.0
Photo: Creator: Frank Schulenburg / Copyright: CC BY-SA 4.0

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

The January 6 House Select Committee has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Based upon the mountain of damning testimony and evidence compiled against Donald Trump, it’s believed that the committee will push for the unprecedented prosecution of a former president.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) told reporters that the committee had not narrowed down all those who they may recommend for prosecution.

He hinted that some of the witnesses committed perjury when they were called to testify.

Check back for details on this breaking story.

