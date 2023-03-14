Is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV Worth the Investment? Find Out!

2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV car review. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is a top-of-the-line vehicle designed to provide a superior driving experience. Equipped with a 3.4L Motor/Generator that generates an impressive 437 HP @ 583 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, this SUV delivers exceptional performance and responsiveness.

The exterior of the Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV comes in a striking Silver Metallic color, while the interior features an elegant black color scheme, creating a sophisticated and refined look. The vehicle is also equipped with 20-inch dark-painted alloy wheels that enhance its appearance.

The SUV comfortably seats 7 passengers and thanks to its body-on-frame design and multi-link rear suspension ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. The SUV also features power-extending running boards for ease of entry and a power liftgate with a kick to open and close, making it easy to load and unload cargo.

The Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV comes with a variety of advanced safety features, including the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 system, which includes pre-collision systems with pedestrian detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and a road sign assist feature that automatically matches your speed.

The vehicle’s interior is packed with features that enhance the driving experience, including a 14-inch Toyota audio multimedia system that is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL 14-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, and 3-zone climate control. The SUV also comes with a power tilt/slide panoramic roof, a 10-inch color head-up display with a speedometer, navigation, and hybrid system indicator, and a dashcam, among other features.

The Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is equipped with a range of additional features designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, including heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, captain’s chairs with adjustable armrests, and leather-trimmed power-adjustable driver/front passenger seat with power lumbar. The vehicle also features power-extending tow mirrors with a convex spotter and work light, load-leveling rear height control, air suspension with adaptive variable suspension (AVS), and a tow rear hitch with a 4/7-pin connector. With a maximum towing capacity of 9520 lbs.

While the Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV has many advantages, the third-row seating can be tight for some passengers, which may be a concern for families with larger children or adults.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is a premium vehicle that delivers exceptional performance, comfort, and safety. With an MSRP of $79,379.00, it is an ideal option for those looking for a high-end SUV with advanced features and technology.

