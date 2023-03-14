fbpx
#NNPA BlackPress

Is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV Worth the Investment? Find Out!

Published

3 days ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, March 14, 2023 2:31am

2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV car review. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is a top-of-the-line vehicle designed to provide a superior driving experience. Equipped with a 3.4L Motor/Generator that generates an impressive 437 HP @ 583 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, this SUV delivers exceptional performance and responsiveness.

The exterior of the Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV comes in a striking Silver Metallic color, while the interior features an elegant black color scheme, creating a sophisticated and refined look. The vehicle is also equipped with 20-inch dark-painted alloy wheels that enhance its appearance.

The SUV comfortably seats 7 passengers and thanks to its body-on-frame design and multi-link rear suspension ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. The SUV also features power-extending running boards for ease of entry and a power liftgate with a kick to open and close, making it easy to load and unload cargo.

The Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV comes with a variety of advanced safety features, including the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 system, which includes pre-collision systems with pedestrian detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and a road sign assist feature that automatically matches your speed.

The vehicle’s interior is packed with features that enhance the driving experience, including a 14-inch Toyota audio multimedia system that is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL 14-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, and 3-zone climate control. The SUV also comes with a power tilt/slide panoramic roof, a 10-inch color head-up display with a speedometer, navigation, and hybrid system indicator, and a dashcam, among other features.

The Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is equipped with a range of additional features designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, including heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, captain’s chairs with adjustable armrests, and leather-trimmed power-adjustable driver/front passenger seat with power lumbar. The vehicle also features power-extending tow mirrors with a convex spotter and work light, load-leveling rear height control, air suspension with adaptive variable suspension (AVS), and a tow rear hitch with a 4/7-pin connector. With a maximum towing capacity of 9520 lbs.

While the Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV has many advantages, the third-row seating can be tight for some passengers, which may be a concern for families with larger children or adults.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV is a premium vehicle that delivers exceptional performance, comfort, and safety. With an MSRP of $79,379.00, it is an ideal option for those looking for a high-end SUV with advanced features and technology.

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

