How Non-Profits Can Strengthen Legal Guardrails

By Carmen Bogan

On Aug. 31, OCCUR & San Francisco Foundation FAITHS A Model Built on Faith (AMBOF) will present: Strengthening Your Legal Guardrails 2023 – What Faith Based and Nonprofit Organizations Need to Know.

In this important training, Karl Mill, founding attorney of the Mill Law Center, along with attorney Patrick Hogan will provide an overview of key legal principles every nonprofit leader must know and observe now for the organization’s protection and stability.

“Now more than ever, our communities look to faith-based and nonprofit organizations to fill service gaps and critical safety nets for those who are struggling to survive and thrive in every area,” says Mill, a specialist in nonprofit law. “As faith-based organizations and CBOs push forward to meet these community needs, now more than ever, it’s essential that they are also diligent to continually examine and strengthen their own legal infrastructures. Not learning the basics of nonprofit law can be a costly mistake.”

Training participants will learn:

Overview of some key legal issues for 2023

Maintaining 501 (c)(3) status

Fiscal sponsorship briefing

The Board’s legal responsibilities

Risk factors for your tax exemption

Non-negotiable reporting and filing requirements

Funding issues: donations, donors, and due diligence

Paying attention to employment law issues (employees vs. contractors vs. volunteers)

How to engage in political advocacy without creating risk for your organization

… and more.

“Legal guardrails are central to the organizations’ very ability to function and thrive. Legal stability is critical to getting funding, acquiring loans, managing staff and volunteers, collaborating and partnering with other CBOs, and so much more,” says nonprofit consultant, Carmen Bogan, CEO, The Bogan Group. “This free training from experts in the field, Karl Mill and Patrick Hogan, is a valuable opportunity for our nonprofit community.”

