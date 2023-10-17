Connect with us

Hate Crimes Surge in 2022 Leading to an Urgent Call for Unity and Action
Hate Crimes Surge in 2022 Leading to an Urgent Call for Unity and Action

Published

55 seconds ago

on

In response to the surge in hate crimes, President Biden released a statement condemning the 25 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022.
In response to the surge in hate crimes, President Biden released a statement condemning the 25 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022. Photo: iStockphoto NNPA

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released its comprehensive Hate Crime Statistics for 2022, revealing a troubling surge in hate-fueled incidents across the United States. Recent attacks in New York and Chicago are stark reminders of the urgent need for increased awareness and action.

In 2022, the FBI transitioned to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) for data collection, representing a significant step towards more accurate reporting. The new data reflects submissions from 13,293 law enforcement agencies employing NIBRS data, covering over 256 million U.S. inhabitants. Additionally, data from 2,431 non-transitioned agencies was accepted, representing 55,441,278 inhabitants, expanding the population coverage to 93.5%.

The Hate Crime Statistics 2022 report reveals that law enforcement agencies reported 11,634 criminal incidents involving 13,337 related offenses motivated by bias towards race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

In New York, a Sikh man faced a vicious attack aboard an MTA bus in Queens this week. The assailant, allegedly expressing xenophobia, targeted the victim and attempted to remove his turban—a sacred religious symbol—forcibly. This incident is a stark reminder of the persistent hate plaguing American society.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a horrific incident over the weekend resulted in the tragic murder of a six-year-old boy. Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother fell victim to a brutal attack, with the assailant singling them out due to their Muslim faith. The suspect, Joseph Czuba, now faces charges of murder and hate crimes. This shocking incident highlights the devastating consequences of hate-fueled violence.

In response to the surge in hate crimes, President Biden released a statement condemning the 25 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022. He stressed the imperative of unity in speaking out against hate and bigotry, pledging his administration’s dedication to combating antisemitism and Islamophobia.

While there was a positive 38 percent decrease in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, the overall levels remained stable, underscoring the need for sustained efforts to eradicate hate-fueled violence. Anti-LGBTQI+ hate crimes rose 16 percent, and Muslim and African Americans continue to be overrepresented among victims, Biden said.

“There’s more to do when it comes to ending hate-fueled violence,” the president insisted. “That means coming together and speaking out against hate and bigotry in all its forms. All Americans deserve to live their lives with dignity, respect, and safety.

