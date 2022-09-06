Genesis GV70 Fit and Finish Genesis #shorts #AutoNetwork

fbpx
The tight fit and finish show the quality of the 2022 Genesis GV70 a must test drive. Watch the full POV Test Drive of the GV70 here https://youtu.be/xw7EuXyFpzs. Enjoy! #shorts #autonetwork

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

