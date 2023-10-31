Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Hip-Hop Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Flavor Flav’s Viral National Anthem Performance Shakes the Internet
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown Business Economy Entertainment Featured Film Government Law Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

President Biden Takes Bold Action with Landmark Executive Order on AI Regulation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Empowering Voices: A Journey of Inspiration with DaMaris Marjett Jones

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE ] Transformative education and the impact on our Black boys

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] A Discussion on Self-Pay and Insurance for Mental Health Therapy

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind 'Shane'

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Power of the Ballot

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown

Flavor Flav’s Viral National Anthem Performance Shakes the Internet

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Flavor Flav’s recent appearances have showcased his newfound positivity and love for life. He wowed audiences at a star-studded event in Los Angeles last week honoring Lyor Cohen and delighted fans and fellow passengers by passing out snacks and goodies on a recent airline flight.

Published

4 days ago

on

Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

It’s not every day that a rap icon takes center stage to perform the national anthem at an NBA game, but Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Drayton, Jr., did just that, and he’s gone viral for it. The 64-year-old rapper and media personality delivered an unforgettable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 29, and the internet is still buzzing. Flavor Flav, known for his signature clock necklace, sunglasses, and larger-than-life persona, stepped onto the court in a Bucks jersey, fulfilling a lifelong dream by singing the national anthem. “It’s been on my bucket list for a while,” Flavor Flav shared. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and I’m so glad I got the chance.”

The rapper’s appearance at the Bucks game was another milestone in his remarkable journey of redemption and resurgence. Flavor Flav has faced personal challenges and substance abuse battles in the past, but he’s come back stronger and more determined than ever. Even a public feud with Public Enemy’s Chuck D a few years ago couldn’t keep him down. The iconic duo, rap music’s quintessential Batman and Robin, have since quashed any perceived beef and continue to make music history.

Flavor Flav’s recent appearances have showcased his newfound positivity and love for life. He wowed audiences at a star-studded event in Los Angeles last week honoring Lyor Cohen and delighted fans and fellow passengers by passing out snacks and goodies on a recent airline flight. His presence at Taylor Swift concerts and the premiere of her latest movie have brought a smile to many faces, with Flavor proudly declaring himself a “Swiftie.” For his performance in Milwaukee, Flavor belted out the national anthem with his trademark energy and style, his clock necklace swinging as he sang. His performance took the internet by storm, with fans and viewers sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One user marveled at the unconventional choice of having Flavor Flav sing the national anthem, writing, “Flava Flav singing the national anthem at an NBA game just definitely convinced me I’m not dreaming big enough.” Another user playfully questioned the decision, asking, “I just wanna know, who in the meeting raised their hand and said ‘let’s book Flava Flav.’” Former football player turned sports journalist Shannon Sharpe offered a critical opinion of the performance, but fans rallied to support him. Rapper and podcaster Memphis Jelks fired back, “Flav has more talent in his pinky toe than Shannon has in his entire being!! Keep up the greatness Flav!!”

Flavor Flav’s performance even made its way to the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s morning show, “Let It Be Known,” where the rapper’s national anthem rendition received a dedicated segment alongside a 1983 clip of soul legend Marvin Gaye’s performance of the song at the NBA All-Star game. Flavor Flav gave Let It Be Known a thumbs up. Flavor Flav’s journey of redemption and his viral national anthem performance have proven that it’s never too late for a comeback. His larger-than-life personality, unique style, and undying passion for music continue to captivate audiences, and he remains a beloved figure in the entertainment world.

Post Views: 263

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com