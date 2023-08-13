FIYAH! — LIVESTREAM 8.7.20 1PM ET — REP. HANK JOHNSON

Now serving his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District – which encompasses parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Newton counties and all of Rockdale County –Congressman Hank Johnson has distinguished himself as a substantive, effective lawmaker and a leading national progressive voice.

Named one of the most effective Democrats in Congress by a University of Virginia and University of Vanderbilt study, Rep. Johnson has proven his ability to get things done. Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Congressman Johnson joins BlackPressUSA live!