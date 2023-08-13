fbpx
Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

#FIYAH! — LIVESTREAM 8.7.20 1PM ET — REP. HANK JOHNSON
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Democratic Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Raise Minimum Wage

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

Exploring the Power and Oppression of Black Women in Brazil

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The 80's effect

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary joins the conversation.

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown

#FIYAH! — LIVESTREAM 8.7.20 1PM ET — REP. HANK JOHNSON

Named one of the most effective Democrats in Congress by a University of Virginia and University of Vanderbilt study, Rep. Johnson has proven his ability to get things done. Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Congressman Johnson joins BlackPressUSA live!

Published

3 weeks ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSun, August 13, 2023 6:54am

Now serving his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District – which encompasses parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Newton counties and all of Rockdale County –Congressman Hank Johnson has distinguished himself as a substantive, effective lawmaker and a leading national progressive voice.

Named one of the most effective Democrats in Congress by a University of Virginia and University of Vanderbilt study, Rep. Johnson has proven his ability to get things done. Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Congressman Johnson joins BlackPressUSA live!

Post Views: 486

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com