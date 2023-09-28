Connect with us

“Fentanyl is a deadly poison ripping families and communities apart,” Newsom said in his announcement. “California is cracking down — and today we’re going further by deploying more CalGuard service members to combat this crisis and keep our communities safe.”

By Joe W. Bowers Jr. and
Edward Henderson
California Black Media

Building on California’s $1 billion investment to tackle the fentanyl and opioid crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sept. 7, that he is increasing the deployment of California National Guard (CalGuard) service members by approximately 50% (from 40 to 60 soldiers) at the four U.S. ports of entry along the state’s U.S.-Mexico border.

This expansion enables CalGuard to further support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) narcotic search operations, including through the operation of a vehicle X-ray system used for detecting the transportation and concealment of narcotics.

This increased deployment builds on Newsom’s prior expansion of CalGuard-supported operations that contributed to a 594% increase in seized fentanyl in the state last year.

Last year, CalGuard's efforts helped law enforcement seize 28,765 lbs. of fentanyl, an amount with an estimated street value of more than $230 million.

Last year, CalGuard’s efforts helped law enforcement seize 28,765 lbs. of fentanyl, an amount with an estimated street value of more than $230 million.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, a majority of the fentanyl entering the U.S. is smuggled through ports of entry by U.S. citizens, not by migrants seeking asylum.

Over 150 Americans die every day from overdoses and poisonings related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The post Crackdown: Gov. Newsom Adds Muscle to Fentanyl Fight by Increasing National Guard Presence at Border by 50% first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

