Coronado Neighborhood Council Holds Holiday Celebration
Let's talk reparations, racial injustice and public policy

Richmond Considers Allowing More Cannabis Retailers

Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve

What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument

Cesar Zepeda Wins Richmond District 2 Election by 3 Votes After Recount

Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service

Many Openings on Boards and Commissions as Sheng Thao Takes Office

Registering for the WCCUSD Is as Easy as 1-2-3

Published

1 week ago

on

The staff at Marty's Grill. From left to right: Ali Nasser, Abdo Alomari and Marty Nasser. Photo by: Joe L. Fisher

For the last three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronado Neighborhood Council (CNC) has met at the park located at 18th Street and Virginia Avenue to decorate the tree that was planted for CNC by the City of Richmond.

This gathering would usually include everyone bringing an ornament and candy canes to place on the tree, a gift exchange and lunch: sandwiches, cookies, coffee, hot chocolate, tea, and more.

This year was a little different. The weather forecast predicted a 100% chance of rain for most of the day so CNC made the decision to wait for a clearer day to decorate the tree, but the party would still take place. The owners of Marty’s Grill, across the street from the Post Office and Kaiser Hospital at 1000 Nevin Ave., agreed to accommodate the council.

Coronado Neighborhood Council volunteers. Photo by Ali Nasser.

Coronado Neighborhood Council volunteers. Photo by Ali Nasser.

CNC chose a menu that included a chicken tender combo, a bacon cheeseburger combo or Beyond Meat burger combo. The food was delicious, and the service was even better.

In past years, CNC would invite a member of the Richmond City Council to join them and say a few words. This year, its first year after being divided into districts, District 3 invited its representative and also invited Cezar Cepeda from District 2.

The celebration started with Coronado Neighborhood Councilmember John Stewart giving thanks for the occasion and for the food. The celebration ended with Maxine Fisher, CNC event coordinator, facilitating the gift exchange game.

