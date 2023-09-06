Confessions of Tesla Owner – AutoNetwork Reports 410. A Long-time Tesla owner, Steve Joiner, discusses the good and the bad as well as non-Tesla owners using fast charging stations.

Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews.

Greg – CX-90

Dawn – Mazda MX-5

Chris – Genesis GV60

Teia – Impreza

Dave – Integra

Valerie – GMC Sierra AT4

Me – Hornet

Show Panelists:

Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

Teia Collier – #DSMDrive

Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase. AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook.

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos]

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2024 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2024