fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Community Rally Backs Mayor Sheng Thao’s Firing of OPD Chief Armstrong
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

Community Rally Backs Mayor Sheng Thao’s Firing of OPD Chief Armstrong

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Attorney Walter Riley and Pamela Drake

By Post Staff

Supporters of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao held a rally this week, praising the mayor for firing OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong and for demonstrating her firm commitment to implement constitutional policing in Oakland that protects all of its residents.

Thao has faced protests by the former chief’s backers when he was placed on administrative leave with pay and then fired several weeks ago after investigators found he had failed to hold an officer accountable for misconduct.

After being placed on administrative leave with pay, Armstrong had spoken at rallies denouncing the federal court-appointed overseer and said that he made no mistakes in his handling of a police misconduct case.

Speakers at the rally on Tuesday, which included Oakland’s Chinatown community and the Oakland Progressive Alliance, said the firing was necessary if Oakland hopes to end 20 years of federal oversight of its police department.

“We stand with the actions that will continue to move the city out of the long shadow of federal oversight, scandal, coverups and into an era of accountability and transparency between the community and the Police Department,” said Saabir Lockett of East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, quoted by NBC Bay Area.

Speakers at Tuesday’s rally did not offer specific reasons why they felt the chief needed to be dismissed, but said they believe the mayor’s actions pave a path to accountability for the entire Police Department.

“Our community needs changes, they need reform,” said Kenneth Tang with APEN Action Oakland, quoted by NBC. “They want to see improvement in their communities and accountability is the first step to ensure public servants are being accountable.”

Walter Riley, an Oakland civil rights attorney, said the opposition to the mayor was fueled by people who were upset that she had won the election and hoped to reverse or hobble recent progressive election victories in Oakland and Alameda County.

“The people who lost in the mayoral campaign do not like the fact that we have Sheng Thao in office, do not like that we have a core of progressive City Councilmembers in office,” said Riley, an Oakland lawyer and civil rights activist.

Among other speakers at the rally were Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council; Barry Szeto, CEO of the Pacific Renaissance Plaza Residential Association; Pamela Drake, Wellstone Democratic Club; Liz Suk, executive director, Oakland Rising Action; and Elaine Peng, president, Mental Health Association for Chinese Communities.

Armstrong appealed his firing last week, saying it was a wrongful and retaliatory termination that should be overturned.

The post Community Rally Backs Mayor Sheng Thao’s Firing of OPD Chief Armstrong first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 65

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com