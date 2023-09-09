fbpx
Coco Gauff Becomes First Teen Since Serena Williams to Win US Open 
ROLLINGOUT — Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff became the first teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the US Open women’s championship this evening with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam title and her third championship this summer. 

Published

1 day ago

on

Coco Gauff celebrates her first Grand Slam win. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)

By Derrel Johnson

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff became the first teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the US Open women’s championship this evening with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam title and her third championship this summer.

 Gauff got off to another horrendous start in her seventh and final match at the 2023 US Open in the women’s final against Aryna Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Gauff only held serve once in the first set and lost 2-6 in front of stars like Kevin Durant, Lil Uzi Vert, Quinta Brunson, and of course, Jimmy Butler. 

But Gauff, ever the competitor, earned an early break and stormed back in the second set to win 6-3, and force a third and final set. 

Gauff earned a break in the first and third games of the third set to take a commanding 4-0 lead before Sabalenka took an injury timeout. Sabalenka also switched rackets on consecutive points to try to swing the momentum in her favor. Sabalenka broke Gauff immediately after the injury timeout. But Gauff returned the break to go up 5-2 and won her first Grand Slam title.

Gauff collapsed on the court after winning, before going over and hugging her opponent. She then dropped to her knees, before acknowledging the fans and heading over to give a hug to her parents. 

Gauff also became the sixth Black woman to win the US Open championship, joining Althea Gibson, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, and Naomi Osaka. 

