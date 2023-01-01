Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro on the road.

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSA quattro

2.0L TFSI I4 Engine

201 HP @ 221 lb-ft Torque

7 Speed S tronic Transmission w/quattro AWD System

Exterior Color: Manhattan Gray Metallic

Interior Color: Santos Brown

28 MPG City, 36 MPG Highway, 31 MPG Combined

MSRP: $44,440.00

Pros

* Sports Car Handling and Ride

* Audiophiles Will Appreciate Sound System

* Traffic Sign Speed Recognition

* Aggressive Braking

Cons

* None

