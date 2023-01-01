#NNPA BlackPress
Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro on the road.
2022 Audi A3 40 TFSA quattro
2.0L TFSI I4 Engine
201 HP @ 221 lb-ft Torque
7 Speed S tronic Transmission w/quattro AWD System
Exterior Color: Manhattan Gray Metallic
Interior Color: Santos Brown
28 MPG City, 36 MPG Highway, 31 MPG Combined
MSRP: $44,440.00
Pros
* Sports Car Handling and Ride
* Audiophiles Will Appreciate Sound System
* Traffic Sign Speed Recognition
* Aggressive Braking
Cons
* None
