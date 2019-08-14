fbpx
Celebrities Play Kickball Game For Mental Health Awareness

THE AFRO — Leigh Bodden promised the Black team would win, but Santana Moss wasn’t having any of it. Moss delivered a three-run kickball home run in the bottom of the first inning, which proved to be the difference in the game as the white team won the inaugural Barry’s Game at Bowie Baysox Stadium.

Leigh Bodden’s LBFoundation.org and Lauryn’s Law teamed up at the Bowie Baysox Stadium for baseball and celebrity kickball games in honor of mental health and suicide awareness. (Courtesy Photo)
By Mark F. Gray

“We’re keeping our mouth shut and will let our play do the talking,” Moss said. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the game.”

On a day where there were no losers, Bodden’s LBFoundation.org brought together local celebrities and former pro athletes by galvanizing the community to begin learning more about a silent killer amongst minorities.  However, thanks to Moss’s heroics the white team withstood a late inning comeback attempt to hold on for a 5-3 victory.

Despite the game, mental health awareness and suicide prevention were the focus of the Baltimore Orioles class AA affiliate Bowie Baysox in conjunction with Bodden’s Foundation and Lauryn’s Law. The charity organizations collaborated to play the game in honor of two people who tragically lost their lives due to their undiagnosed mental health issues.

Linda Diaz and Bodden carry the pain of their respective losses daily, as both carry memories of loved ones who took their lives.  Diaz, who shared the day with her granddaughter, started the push for Lauryn’s Law after her daughter took her life after battling the effects of bullying that led to undiagnosed depression.  Her efforts led to a state law requiring in school counseling and intervention for students who are displaying those symptoms.

Bodden’s friend Barry, who also took his life, is to whom the game was dedicated.  Before the first “pitch” it was clear this was more than a celebrity good time. In addition to the passion for the competition there was a palpable sense of commitment to the cause that was conveyed by Bodden himself, as he addressed the fans who stayed and watched with an emotional appreciation to those in attendance.

“There is not a day that doesn’t go by where I don’t think about him,” Bodden said with his voice cracking as he tried to hold back tears. “Hopefully, you’ve been able to speak with the representatives of the organizations that can help you be there for someone who may not realize the help they need and you can be there to support them.”

The crowd who attended the baseball game was able to attend the kickball game afterward for the price of the game ticket.  During the game itself, various mental health organizations were stationed throughout the concourse distributing information and sharing basic knowledge about the warning signs of what could lead to suicidal behavior.

“It’s so important to have an opportunity to share this kind of information with the public,” Diaz said.  “When someone like Leigh adds his name too and genuinely cares because he knows the pain that friends and families go through, it only helps create greater awareness in the community.”

Approximately 1,000 fans stayed after the Baysox Eastern League 10-4 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs for the kickball game. During the long afternoon, they also had an opportunity to receive information from a series of mental health organizations who lined the concourse with a message of intervention and therapy. The celebrities who attended also recognize the role they play in pushing the message.

“It’s something that we can now have open conversations when we’re on the air,” said Sunni [in the City] from WPGC-FM. “Artists like Wale use their twitter accounts to talk about his therapist all the time. It’s a disease that’s out of the closet right now and people are beginning to realize they don’t have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about mental health issues anymore.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Braveboy Announces Youth Justice Reform Plans

THE AFRO — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy wants to reform the justice system and the impact it has on young people in the area. Since taking office in January, Braveboy has been developing a plan designed to reduce the number of juveniles that are entering the criminal justice system at a rampant pace.

August 14, 2019

By

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced a youth justice reform program to keep juveniles out of jail and instead receive necessary help. (Courtesy Photo)
State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced a youth justice reform program to keep juveniles out of jail and instead receive necessary help. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy wants to reform the justice system and the impact it has on young people in the area. Since taking office in January, Braveboy has been developing a plan designed to reduce the number of juveniles that are entering the criminal justice system at a rampant pace.

The first year State’s Attorney officially announced her comprehensive youth justice reform plan, which is focused on keeping young offenders out of courtrooms and jail through treatment, counseling, and mentoring programs. It appears to be an ounce of prevention and a pound of pure strategy designed to help potential offenders get proper psychological care and lead them away from criminal activities, while dealing with the causes that push them toward destructive behaviors.  Braveboy promised her office will take a “public health approach” to deal with young offenders.

“Reforming the juvenile justice system is one of my top priorities,” Braveboy said. “Often we see young people coming into the criminal justice system for minor offenses. But when you peel back the layers you find they have faced mental health issues, abuse, homelessness and other problems that have led them down this path.”

“I believe with intervention and other solutions we can make a difference in their lives,” the State’s Attorney added.

Braveboy has renamed and restructured the Youth Justice Reform Unit in her office and is developing partnerships with other County agencies and organizations to assist with establishing this collaborative intervention effort. This unit is also expected to partner with other law enforcement, public health and community organizations that will assess juveniles who may need social support, counseling, tutoring and family intervention. It includes seasoned attorneys and staff who look beyond the crime and seek the cause of the actions of youth offenders.

The partners include Prince George’s County Public Schools, the  Office of the Sheriff, Community Public Awareness Council, Key Bridge Center for Conflict Resolution and Jordan Peer Recovery; WIN Family Services and Interdynamics, Inc., and Howard University Law School.

“These partners have pledged to work collectively and bridge the gap to provide services for our youth in the places where they need assistance,” Braveboy said. “The priority for this network of non-profits and community partners will be to chip away at the school to prison pipeline.”

Braveboy’s office, in partnership with Bowie State University’s Criminal Justice Department, also plans to initiate the County’s first Youth Justice Summit in November. This is expected to be an annual event that convenes stakeholders to identify the root causes of behavior that leads juveniles into the criminal justice system. Attendees will also work to develop comprehensive policies and initiatives around youth justice reform.

At its core juvenile offenders would be diverted from courtrooms and detention facilities with proper intervention. The goal is to provide young offenders with diversion programs, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, tutoring, counseling and mentoring.  Each case of a juvenile arrest will be reviewed to determine if diversion is appropriate

While this reconstruction will change the way the State’s Attorney’s Office handles juvenile crime cases, Braveboy promises that her office will continue to make sure the safety and security of schools and communities is protected.

“Prince George’s County will be the gold standard in the state and in the country for youth justice reform,” Braveboy said. “We will reduce the school to prison pipeline. We will end the cycle of young people who offend becoming adult offenders.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

County Announces Plans To End Auto Deaths by 2040

THE AFRO — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced bold plans to eliminate automobile deaths by 2040. Joined by Police Chief Hank Stawinski, Alsobrooks announced the County’s plan to adopt “Vision Zero”, which is a strategy already being used in D.C. and Montgomery County, at the Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center.

August 14, 2019

By

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the Vision Zero plan to eliminate auto deaths by 2040. (Courtesy Photo)
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the Vision Zero plan to eliminate auto deaths by 2040. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced bold plans to eliminate automobile deaths by 2040.

Joined by Police Chief Hank Stawinski, Alsobrooks announced the County’s plan to adopt “Vision Zero”, which is a strategy already being used in D.C. and Montgomery County, at the Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center.

Vision Zero is described as a multi-national road traffic safety project that aims to achieve a highway system with no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.  According to the Vision Zero website, the plan has been a success in Europe and is now gaining momentum in major American cities.

Alsobrooks has made road safety a priority since her inauguration in January.  She said that a rash of auto related deaths earlier this year led to the implementation of the new plan which approaches driver safety as a public health issue.

Prince George’s County averages 42 crashes per day and over 15,000 per year, according to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, there were 99 fatal accidents throughout the County.  The tragic accidents included a crash that killed three children the December 30.

As she spoke, there were 99 pairs of shoes surrounding the podium in memory of the people who lost their lives in 2018.  However, it was an accident in Bowie earlier this year that made had the greatest impact on the County Executive and intensified her resolve towards this issue.  In early February five other children were killed in a crash in Bowie and Alsobrooks said she personally attended their funerals.

“We had 99 deaths last year, it would be our goal to have at least nine fewer deaths this year, until we get to zero,” Alsobrooks said. “I walked by each of those five caskets. I have never seen anything like that in my life, and hope never to see it again.”

“They represent to us and to their families the birthday candles that have not been blown out, the graduation diplomas that will never be received, the first bike rides without training wheels,” she added.

Vision Zero is expected to be instituted by combining the use of public education, infrastructure changes, and tighter police enforcement of current road laws.   Stawinski added that his Operation Shortstop policy will allow police to use “concerted enforcement of the speed laws” around schools in the County to prevent student-related traffic deaths also.

Prince George’s County Council Chair Todd Turner said the Council and the County Executive’s office have increased funding for the Department of Public Works and Transportation in their fiscal year budgets for the past several years. Turner said additional resources will be provided through collaboration with state highway police who patrol state roads such as Pennsylvania Avenue and Route One which are two of the County’s most dangerous thoroughfares.

However, the plans for full implementation of Vision Zero haven’t been formalized. In College Park, lower speed limits, flashing lights and a fence in the median are all designed to reduce the number of people getting struck by cars crossing the busy road and examples of how Vision Zero may work is some communities.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

State’s Attorney Celebrates Life and Achievements

THE AFRO — A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

August 13, 2019

By

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy celebrated with her 45 and Fabulous party at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. (Courtesy Photo)

By Micha Green

A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1.

The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

“I just want to let you know that when you elected me, you elected someone that actually means what she says and will deliver on promises,” Braveboy said at her birthday party the day after the youth justice reform was announced.

Ever the politician, Braveboy couldn’t help but discuss the new reform program even as she was partying celebrating her 45th year.

“I was blessed to be able to lay out, what I believe, will be the gold standard of juvenile or youth justice reform. And we are not playing.  We are reviewing every single charge and screening it for diversion options, because we know institutionalizing our young people is never the answer,” she said.

Many notable Prince Georgians and elected officials expressed their pride in Braveboy’s work.

“[God] said to whom much is given, much is required- and I think Aisha has done that and then some,” County Executive Angela Alsobrook said.  “She has a heart for service. She loves the community, she loves her family, she loves the young people of this community, and she’s worth celebrating.”

Alsobrooks and other speakers, such as Maryland Delegate and former Prince George’s County Sherriff Michael Jackson, talked about the trend of native Prince Georgians being leaders of the County.

“We’re homegrown Prince Georgians. We have talent and we have more to come,” he said.

“I’m proud of this young lady.  This young lady has represented all of the other 25th legislative team members- the area that I grew up in…. The area that my family still resides in,” Jackson said. “We’re all proud of her in Prince George’s County.”

President of the Maryland Senate, Thomas “Mike” Miller Jr. also shared his pride in Braveboy and her accomplishments.

“We were there in the primary for Aisha.  We were there in the general, despite the fact we had a member of our own Senate running against her- that was very tough for us, believe me.  But we looked at the candidates, we looked at the qualifications, and the fact that she was a woman mattered a whole lot,” Miller said.

Braveboy talked about the beauty of turning 45.

“You know what I am so happy to be 45.  You know why? Because 45 is an age where you’re old enough and wise enough to know the things you should not do. But you’re still somewhat naïve enough to think you can still move mountains- that you can make things happen.  And that’s a great age and a great place to be in this age of leadership.”

The State’s Attorney also offered a little inspiration to guests.

“Your only limitations are your dreams, your aspirations and your work ethic.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Police Investigating Threat Against NAACP’s Richmond Chapter

THE AFRO — Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

August 12, 2019

By

By The Afro

Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith said in a statement that the department opened an investigation after being notified of the incident by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Chapter president James J.J. Minor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that part of the unidentified caller’s 32-second message said, “I’m going to do what I can to make sure you go away.”

Minor says he was “alarmed and disgusted” when a secretary told him about the message.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Rankin Celebrates 125 Years

THE AFRO — In 2020, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel will celebrate its 125th year of serving as a spiritual, historical and cultural center on Howard University’s campus.  Built between the years of 1894 and 1895, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has served as a pillar of truth, service and a spiritual oasis for students, faculty, staff, alumni, the greater Washington D.C. community and visitors from across the nation and throughout the world for almost 125 years. 

August 8, 2019

By

Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel is celebrating its 125th year serving the Howard University spiritual community. (Courtesy Photo)
By Brianna McAdoo

In 2020, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel will celebrate its 125th year of serving as a spiritual, historical and cultural center on Howard University’s campus.

Built between the years of 1894 and 1895, Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has served as a pillar of truth, service and a spiritual oasis for students, faculty, staff, alumni, the greater Washington D.C. community and visitors from across the nation and throughout the world for almost 125 years.

The chapel was constructed under the leadership of former Howard University President Jeremiah Rankin. In 1896 the chapel was dedicated and named after Andrew Rankin, President Rankin’s late brother. Rankin’s widow had donated $5,000 to the construction of the chapel.

Throughout its existence, the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel has had four Deans of the Chapel including Dr. Howard Thurman, Dr. Daniel Hill, Dr. Evans Crawford and Dr. Bernard Richardson who currently serves as the Dean of the Chapel. The Chapel is serviced and supported by the Chaplains, Chapel Assistants, the Chapel Ushers, Interfaith Fellows and “Friends of Rankin Chapel.”

In a newsletter to the Howard University community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick shared that an architectural assessment of Rankin chapel took place.  Frederick explained that major monetary contributions are necessary, in order to renovate and repair the historic chapel to the extent that the university wants and needs.

“A significant fundraising effort will be needed to complete this project,” Frederick wrote. “Our desire is to move forward with the renovation and expansion of this national landmark given its central place in Howard University history and those chapters yet to be written.”

Rankin Chapel is a non-denominational chapel that has welcomed prolific people throughout history to the pulpit including Howard’s very first Black President Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Eleanor Roosevelt, Desmond Tutu, Vernon Johns and Mary McLeod Bethune. For over a century, many people have been able to find a spiritual haven in the 90-foot long building that offers an array of worship, ranging from their Jummah Prayer Series to their Sunday Chapel Service.

“As a member of the Howard Gospel Choir, the chapel became my second home,” Samiyah Muhammad, a current student at Howard University shared. “Rehearsals in the Chapel became my place of refuge and release from the stressors of college life, and I am grateful to know I always had a place where I could find peace of mind.”

Their Sunday Speaker Series is one of a kind.  Every Sunday a new sermon is delivered by a different speaker, who range from clergy, to civil leaders, ambassadors and the president of the Howard University himself.

“Andrew Rankin Chapel is the easiest way for me to stay connected not only spiritually, but also politically. Being that every Sunday there is a new speaker and it’s situated in the capital, Rankin creates somewhat of a breeding ground of different forms of Christianity, while bringing in notable speakers with different sets of social beliefs,” said Howard student, Kennedy Jennings.

“The chapel itself feels like nothing short of home, and seeing the families within the community that come out allows for it to be a pivotal part of history by linking us all by experience and spirituality.”

President Frederick also emphasized the importance of Rankin to Howard history and the community at large.

“For more than a century, Rankin Chapel has served as the locus of spirituality for generations of Howard students, faculty and staff and has been a consistent haven for all marking different seasons of life,” he said.  “Within its walls, students have been inspired and provoked to manifest heavenly values here on earth. Sacred vows have been exchanged at the altar to celebrate love and marriage. Generations of families have been comforted in its pews even as they grieved loss.”

Frederick is hopeful for Rankin’s future.

“We look to the future of Rankin Chapel with great anticipation, knowing that a thriving chapel advances a dynamic University and strong community,” the 17th Howard University said. “In the words of Dr. Howard Thurman, ‘community cannot feed for long on itself; it can only flourish where always the boundaries are giving way to the coming of others from beyond them — unknown and undiscovered brothers.’  With open hands and open hearts, we begin to press beyond old boundaries to build an even stronger community in our time with Rankin Chapel leading the way.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Fighter Dies After Fight Card At MGM 

THE AFRO — A damaging blow may have been dealt to major boxing matches coming to Maryland after the death of a fighter during a nationally televised card at MGM National Harbor.  Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died July 23 as a result of brain injuries suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on an ESPN/Top Rank event in Oxon Hill. Dadashev was a 28-year old rising welterweight prospect who was reportedly “fighting for his green card” in hopes of bringing his family from Russia to the United States.  This was a 140-pound world title elimination fight for the right to become the mandatory challenger for the belt, which is currently held by Josh Taylor.

August 8, 2019

By

By Mark F. Gray

A damaging blow may have been dealt to major boxing matches coming to Maryland after the death of a fighter during a nationally televised card at MGM National Harbor.

Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died July 23 as a result of brain injuries suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on an ESPN/Top Rank event in Oxon Hill. Dadashev was a 28-year old rising welterweight prospect who was reportedly “fighting for his green card” in hopes of bringing his family from Russia to the United States.  This was a 140-pound world title elimination fight for the right to become the mandatory challenger for the belt, which is currently held by Josh Taylor.

Most ring observers don’t believe the fight could have been stopped any sooner.  Matias was dominating and Dadashev wasn’t showing much resistance before the end of the 11th round. He had been nailed by a series of consistent head blows and relentless body shots throughout the fight, but showed enough defense the referee was reluctant to stop the fight.

His trainer, Buddy McGirt, was seen during the live broadcast between the 10th and 11th rounds asking if he could continue for a final round defend himself during the continuous onslaught. Dadashev offered little response and McGirt then had the ring doctor stop the fight. The late Russian boxer was losing on all three judges scores by the fight’s conclusion.

ESPN boxing analyst and multiple world champion Timothy Bradley was emotional when analyzing the series of events in the fight’s aftermath regarding the immediate attention in the ring before Dadashev collapsed on his way back to the dressing room. Bradley held the WBC light welterweight title twice between 2008 and 2011, the WBO light welterweight title from 2009 to 2012, and the WBO welterweight title twice between 2012 and 2016. During an appearance on SportsCenter Bradley questioned why it took so long for adequate treatment to reach after Dadashev was seen “stumbling” and “vomiting” while leaving the ring.

“Buddy McGirt stopped the fight at the right time,” Bradley said. “After that where was the care? That’s the only problem I have.  I feel they dropped the ball right there.”

A source speaking on the condition of anonymity told the AFRO that this wasn’t the first time a severely injured fighter was inhibited from getting immediate treatment during a fight card at the venue.  In April, first responders experienced difficulty as they tried to get a stretcher to the ring. However, the unnamed boxer – for privacy reasons – survived.

Dadashev was taken to University of Maryland at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland. He underwent surgery to relieve pressure from his brain.  However, two days later he passed away.

McGirt, a former two-time world champion himself, was commended for stopping the fight when he did.  Nonetheless, the loss of Dadashev was a painful loss.

“It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in, man,” McGirt told ESPN. “He did everything right in training. No problems, no nothing.”

“Great, great guy. He was a trainer’s dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn’t need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

