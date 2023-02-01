fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Economy Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Call to Protect Geoffrey’s Inner Circle from Threatened High-Rise Development
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Fashion Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Global $80 Million E-Commerce Brand, Sassy Jones, Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store in Richmond, VA

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

PRESS ROOM: Black Love Day, Feb. 13, 2023 Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Insurrections in Brazil and United States an in depth analysis

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

Art and culture chat with Terry Austin and Douglas Ewart

#NNPA BlackPress He Said National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

Learn the hottest dating tips for 2023 and jumpstart your romantic life!

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Politics Post News Group racism Stacy Brown

San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations Payout for Black Residents

#NNPA BlackPress Community Economy Education Featured Government Health Louisiana National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Politics Post News Group Stacy Brown

Department of Education Announces $63 Million in School Grants

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Politics Post News Group racism Stacy Brown twitter

Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Anti-White Supremacy Bill, then Schools Republican Boebert on Hate

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Crime Featured Government LA Focus News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct

#NNPA BlackPress

Call to Protect Geoffrey’s Inner Circle from Threatened High-Rise Development

Published

1 week ago

on

By Ken Epstein

Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, a downtown Oakland Cultural Center that has featured live jazz and served music lovers and the Black community for decades, is now under threat from a proposed real estate development that could undermine the stability and future of the facility.

Geoffrey’s, located at 410 14th St., is part of the city’s Black Arts Movement and Business District which was formed in 2016 by resolution of the Oakland City Council to protect Black-owned businesses and enhance a downtown district that would encourage the historic African American legacy and culture of Oakland.

Now, the Oakland Planning Commission is considering a high-rise building proposed by out-of-town developers next to Geoffrey’s, which would jeopardize both the survival of the venue and the Black business district as a whole.

In addition to running a business that has been a crucial institution in the local community and the regional arts scene, Geoffrey Pete, founder, has utilized his business to offer meals for thousands of unsheltered individuals and hosted countless community events.

The following petition is being circulated in defense of Geoffrey’s and the Black Arts district (To add your name to the petition, email info@geoffreyslive.com):

“The African-American community in Oakland has been seriously damaged by developers and public offcials who are willing and sometimes eager to see African Americans disappear from the city. Black people comprised 47% of the population in 1980; now they make up only 20% of said population. In response to this crisis the 14th Street Corridor from Oak to the 880 Frontage Road was established as the Black Arts Movement and Business District by the City Council on Jan. 7, 2016, in Resolution 85958.

Tidewater, an out-of-town developer, is proposing to build a high-rise building at 1431 Franklin, which will damage the Black business district and the businesses in the area including the iconic business of Geoffrey’s Inner Circle at 410 – 14th St.

We demand that the Planning Commission and the City Council reject this predatory building proposal and proceed with plans to fund and enhance the Black Business District.”

The post Call to Protect Geoffrey’s Inner Circle from Threatened High-Rise Development first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 78

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com