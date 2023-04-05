BUILDING BETTER BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES

ABOVE: Diva Dialogue Event at Texas Black Expo

As Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts are under attack, the Texas Black Expo Holds Firm in Supporting Black Businesses; Earvin “Magic” Johnson to deliver stirring Keynote Address

The Texas Black Expo has been a pillar in the African American community for over 20 years, serving as a year-round, multifaceted community service organization with affiliate chapters across the Lone Star State. Since inception, the Texas Black Expo has historically been known for its two major events—the Summer Celebration and Expo, and its business development seminars. They have since added more offerings for small businesses.

This year, the Texas Black Expo is bringing its biggest speaker to-date to Houston to inspire entrepreneurs and motivate the community to continue working to achieve greater heights, as the event will take place from May 18-21, 2023, in Houston, TX.

Global business icon and NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson will give the keynote address at the Texas Black Expo’s corporate luncheon, being held at the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel in downtown Houston on May 19, 2023.

“When we think of luminaries in the Black business world, we definitely think of Magic Johnson,” said Texas Black Expo founder and entrepreneur Jerome D. Love. “Here is someone who has consistently worked to uplift the Black community by establishing businesses in minority neighborhoods and cities with large Black populations. We are very excited to bring him to Houston and hear an empowering message from one of the greatest.”

In recent years, the words—diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—have become buzzwords in corporate America and across the country.

Many major companies and entities have launched DEI initiatives, hired chief diversity officers, invested in DEI programs, and have sought creative ways to increase the representation of marginalized groups in their respective workforce.

Now, there appears to be a trend toward canceling these DEI initiatives, with many citing reasons such as financial strain or lack of need. Some say this is just another step toward disenfranchising minorities and widening the wage gap.

Right here in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has railed against DEI programs and initiatives, recently ordering state agencies and public universities to stop the efforts.

Now, how can society help marginalized communities make real strides economically and socially, when the “powers that be” appear to be turning their backs on minorities?

One of the most impactful ways of supporting underrepresented communities is by patronizing Black-owned businesses, and by developing mechanisms to ensure those businesses are sustainable during these uncertain times and steady while navigating these unchartered waters.

That’s why for 20 years, the Texas Black Expo has been at the forefront of strengthening Black-owned small businesses, thereby strengthening communities across the state of Texas.

Texas Black Expo is known as an annual four-day event that brings together Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to promote economic development, education, and empowerment. But in essence, it is a non-profit organization with year-round programming that centers on entrepreneurship, education, wealth building and philanthropy.

The Texas Black Expo features a wide range of activities, including workshops, seminars, and a trade show that showcases Black-owned businesses and products. Some of the additional events and activities to look forward to will include:

Coffee and Conversation Business Series

Friday, May 19, 2023, 8 AM-12 PM | Marriott Marquis Houston

This breakfast event is an opportunity for small business owners to gain insight from Houston’s most successful business leaders, get tips on finding the right franchise, learn how to systematize your business for sale, and understand creative ways to finance a business acquisition. This year, Shawn Taylor leads a lively panel discussion on “Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition Franchise,” and special guests Tarji Carter, Carlos White and James Davis join us for featured conversations on “Finding the Right Franchise”, “Creating Business Systems”, “Structuring Your Business to Succeed with Legal Structure of Franchises” plus “How to Build Wealth By Franchising Your Business”.

Professional Networking Happy Hour

Friday, May 19, 2023, 6-9 PM | Marriott Marquis Houston

Let’s celebrate at an exclusive networking reception for Texas’ top business leaders and young professionals to eat, drink and exchange ideas. This event allows attendees to grow their professional network and connect with people in various industries. In partnership with Houston Millennials, 100 Black Men Metropolitan Houston Chapter, and others.

The Evolution of Hip Hop, Culture & Business

Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10 AM-6 PM | George R. Brown Convention Center

Consumer Show

George R. Brown Convention Center serves as the hub for thousands of people. Attendees get to shop products from local businesses, test the latest tech gadgets as well as attend empowerment seminars and hair shows. All day attractions and activities for kids make this event fun for the entire family. Cooking demonstrations, a robotics competition, inflatable and bouncy house for the kids, fitness demonstrations as well as a health pavilion where you can get a full check and screening for FREE!

Main Stage

Main event is home to most of our signature events and workshops including: Reading With a Rapper Youth Symposium, Game Day Real Estate Investment Forum, our Diva Dialogue seminar, Social media and Branding, ChatGPT, Family Game Day and the Business of Hip Hop featuring H-Town Legends Madd Hatta, Kiotti Brown, and Lil KeKe.

Diva Dialogue

Ladies don’t miss the 12th annual Diva Dialogue Women’s forum. This women’s empowerment seminar features high profile women in business and entertainment. Past guests include Vivica Fox, Elise Neal, Sybil Wilkes, Angela Yee, LaToya Luckett and many more. Attendees get the opportunity to discuss topics impacting today’s modern woman.

Saturday Night Party

The Black Money Tree

Sunday, May 21, 2023, George R. Brown Convention Center

The Black Money Tree, hosted by Jerome D. Love aims to empower you to build wealth, so that you can build your community. At The Black Money Tree our goal is to empower wealth creation and create economic self-sufficiency to empower generations to come. Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they will never enjoy. The Black Money Tree records LIVE from the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Texas Black Expo. Join them as part of our live audience at the George R. Brown Convention Center, featuring some of our guests in Business, Philanthropy and Entertainment.

The mission of the Texas Black Expo is clear—to enhance the quality of life and advance economic prosperity by creating opportunities for small business advancement and individual wealth development.

So, as Governor Abbott, and other entities across mainstream America continue their draconian efforts to drift backwards relative to the issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is refreshing to see an entity like the Texas Black Expo continue to show their unwavering support for Black-owned businesses, especially as many are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My motivation for starting the Texas Black Expo over 20 years ago is the same as it is today – to give Black businesses a launching pad for success so that our community can thrive,” said Love. “It’s great to see big corporations supporting the Black community through sponsorships and various initiatives. I hope that continues. But at the end of the day, we are the ones who must continue to support Black businesses or else our communities will die.”

One reason that supporting Black-owned businesses is essential, is that it helps to create jobs and boost local economies. This helps address some of the challenges that African Americans face when it comes to obtaining gainful employment and closing the wealth gap in this country.

According to a study by the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, if people of color were to start and own businesses at the same rate as their white counterparts, it would create 9 million new jobs and generate $300 billion in economic activity.

By supporting Black-owned businesses, consumers can help to close this gap and provide opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to succeed.

A common roadblock to the success of Black entrepreneurs is a lack of education about business. By offering workshops and seminars that cover a wide range of topics, including financial literacy, investing, franchising, marketing and other areas, the expo gives aspiring and new business owners valuable information to help them to grow.

As efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion go by the wayside, for the most part, in mainstream society, supporting Black-owned businesses is one small, but powerful way, to make a difference in our communities.

If you would like to support Black-owned businesses and get involved with the Texas Black Expo, please visit http://www.texasblackexpo.com for more information.

The post BUILDING BETTER BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES appeared first on Houston Forward Times.