Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Food Government Oakland Post Post News Group

Black Woman Gains Post as Senate Staff Director
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Podcast - Meet the Black Press Video Washington Informer

Season 4, Episode 29 - Wealth, Health, Scholarships, Africa

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Dr. John Warren Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics San Diego Voice

OP-ED: America’s Clear and Present Danger

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Health In Memoriam Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Black community responds to the death of Richard Roundtree, cultural icon and hero

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

House Republicans Elect Mike Johnson as New Speaker After Weeks of Turmoil

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film In Memoriam Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Television TV

IN MEMORIAM: Richard Roundtree, Trailblazing “Shaft” Actor, Dies at 81

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Energy Environment Featured Food Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: USDA Extends Application Deadline for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program to January 13

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Health In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Georgetown Mourns the Passing of Coach Tasha Butts

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Entertainment Featured HBCU Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Sports

PRESS ROOM: Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. leads initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

#NNPA BlackPress

Black Woman Gains Post as Senate Staff Director

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), left, promoted Eyang Garrison to the role of majority staff director. Courtesy photo.

Garrison is the first Black woman to serve as a full committee staff director in at least five years.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies applauds Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, for promoting Eyang Garrison to the role of majority staff director.

Garrison is the first Black full committee staff director since the Oct. 2021 departure of David Strickland, who served as staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. There are a total of 37 full committee staff director positions in the Senate.

Prior to the new role, Garrison served on the committee as deputy staff director since March. She also served as chief of staff to former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh and deputy chief of staff and legislative director to then-Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-OH). She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

“It’s exciting to see Ms. Garrison take on such an important role in the Senate, especially considering that she will be the first Black woman to serve as a Senate full committee staff director in at least five years,” said Joint Center Interim President and Vice President of Policy Jessica Fulton. “With a proven track record that includes leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and in Congress, Garrison brings in-depth knowledge and policy expertise during a pivotal moment in U.S. agricultural policy, which affects our communities through food, farms, and nutrition.

The Center commends Sen. Debbie Stabenow for her commitment to promoting top staff diversity and for recognizing Garrison’s invaluable expertise, leading to her well-deserved appointment. “We hope other senators follow her lead and recruit talented people of color for top staff positions, ensuring that congressional top staff reflects the diversity of America,” the Center reported.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black think tank, provided this story.

The post Black Woman Gains Post as Senate Staff Director first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 74

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com