Black Woman Gains Post as Senate Staff Director

Garrison is the first Black woman to serve as a full committee staff director in at least five years.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies applauds Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, for promoting Eyang Garrison to the role of majority staff director.

Garrison is the first Black full committee staff director since the Oct. 2021 departure of David Strickland, who served as staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. There are a total of 37 full committee staff director positions in the Senate.

Prior to the new role, Garrison served on the committee as deputy staff director since March. She also served as chief of staff to former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh and deputy chief of staff and legislative director to then-Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-OH). She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

“It’s exciting to see Ms. Garrison take on such an important role in the Senate, especially considering that she will be the first Black woman to serve as a Senate full committee staff director in at least five years,” said Joint Center Interim President and Vice President of Policy Jessica Fulton. “With a proven track record that includes leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and in Congress, Garrison brings in-depth knowledge and policy expertise during a pivotal moment in U.S. agricultural policy, which affects our communities through food, farms, and nutrition.

The Center commends Sen. Debbie Stabenow for her commitment to promoting top staff diversity and for recognizing Garrison’s invaluable expertise, leading to her well-deserved appointment. “We hope other senators follow her lead and recruit talented people of color for top staff positions, ensuring that congressional top staff reflects the diversity of America,” the Center reported.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black think tank, provided this story.

