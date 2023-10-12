Connect with us

Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Black Student Faces Disciplinary Action Over Dreadlocks at Texas High School
Advertisement

Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

PGA of America VendorMatch Expands Sourcing Opportunities for 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club

Commentary Community Economy Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Social Security Benefits to Increase Despite Republican Calls for Reform

Commentary Community Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

North Carolina Republicans Implementing ‘Secret Police’ Force

Commentary Community Economy Featured Financial Management Lifestyle News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Biden-Harris Administration Protects Consumers 

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA

John H. Johnson Day to Be Observed with Historic Sculpture Unveiling   

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

IN MEMORIAM: Hughes Van Ellis, 102-Year-Old Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, Dies

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Clinic Kicks off Fall Break

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Untapped potential of the EV industry

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unleashing the Power of Solar One Mans Enthusiastic Tesla Journey

Commentary

Black Student Faces Disciplinary Action Over Dreadlocks at Texas High School

NNPA NEWSWIRE — George’s mother, Darresha George, and the family’s legal representative contend that the teenager’s hairstyle complies with the dress code. In response to the disciplinary action, they have lodged a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state’s governor and attorney general.

Published

19 hours ago

on

Photo Caption: Classroom (Photo Credit by Mukul urp)
Photo Caption: Classroom (Photo Credit by Mukul urp)

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvie, Texas, remains suspended from school, and now officials have transferred him to a disciplinary alternative education program, sparking controversy over alleged violations of the school’s dress code policy. George, suspended since August 31, will be forced to enroll in the EPIC alternative program from October 12 through November 29, according to a letter from Principal Lance Murphy. George’s family shared the letter with news reporters. The suspension and subsequent disciplinary action were attributed to George’s “failure to comply” with multiple campus and classroom regulations outlined in the school’s student conduct standards.

The crux of the issue revolves around the school district’s policy regarding male students’ hair length. The Barbers Hill Independent School District’s student handbook stipulates that male students are prohibited from having hair extending below the eyebrows, ear lobes, or the top of a T-shirt collar. Additionally, the policy mandates that all student’s hair must be clean, well-groomed, geometrical, and not an unnatural color or variation. Notably, the school does not have a uniform requirement. George’s mother, Darresha George, and the family’s legal representative contend that the teenager’s hairstyle complies with the dress code. In response to the disciplinary action, they have lodged a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state’s governor and attorney general. Their argument hinges on an alleged violation of the state’s CROWN Act, which became law on September 1. The law, an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is designed to prevent race-based hair discrimination and bars institutions from penalizing individuals due to their hair texture or protective hairstyles, such as Afros, braids, dreadlocks, twists, or Bantu knots.

While the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal version of the CROWN Act a year ago, the U.S. Senate resisted. The school district, in response, has taken the matter to the courts, filing a lawsuit in state district court to seek clarification on whether its dress code restrictions infringe on the CROWN Act. This incident is not the first time Barbers Hill High School has grappled with controversy surrounding its dress code policy. In 2020, the school was embroiled in a legal battle with De’Andre Arnold and Kaden Bradford, two other Black male students, who were told to cut their dreadlocks. The families of Arnold and Bradford filed a lawsuit against the district, leading to a federal judge ruling that the school’s hair policy was discriminatory. This pivotal decision played a role in the approval of Texas’ CROWN Act.

George is set to return to regular classroom instruction on November 30 but will not be permitted to re-enter the high school campus until that date, unless it is to discuss his conduct with school administrators. Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump took to Instagram to express his outrage, posting a photo of George’s hairstyle. “This is absurd,” Crump wrote. “A Black HS student Darryl George received a week-plus suspension over his loc hairstyle — just days AFTER Texas’ CROWN Act went into effect! That law bans discrimination based on a student’s hair texture or protective hairstyle, including locs and braids.”

Post Views: 93

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com