Black Fatherhood Shines in New Animated FIim

For the most part, Historically, stories about Black fathers in mainstream media often carry a misleading, yet pervasive tones of absenteeism, hyper masculinity, insensitivity, and irresponsibility, monolithic.

Published

10 hours ago

on

The picture book “Hair Love” was released by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House releasing on May 14, 2019, and became a New York Times Bestseller. (Courtesy Photo)

By AFRO Staff

For the most part, Historically, stories about Black fathers in mainstream media often carry a misleading, yet pervasive tones of absenteeism, hyper masculinity, insensitivity, and irresponsibility, monolithic. But this week, the beauty of Black Fatherhood debuts. But this is narrative does not fairly represent the role of the Black fatherhood.

Hair Love is a heartfelt animated short film that centers around the relationship between an African-American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair. The short, a passion project from Matthew A. Cherry, will be making its theatrical debut in North America on Aug. 14.

Directed by Cherry (executive producer, “BlacKkKlansman”), Everett Downing Jr. (animator, “Up,” “WALL·E”), and Bruce W. Smith (creator, “The Proud Family,” animator, “The Princess and the Frog”), Hair Love is a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that was launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 with a fundraising goal of $75,000. Strong support led to the campaign amassing nearly $300,000, making it the most highly-funded short film campaign in Kickstarter history.

“To see this project go from a Kickstarter campaign to the big screen is truly a dream come true,” said Cherry. “I couldn’t be more excited for ‘Hair Love’ to be playing with ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ in front of a wide audience and for the world to see our touching story about a Black father trying to figure out how to do his daughters hair for the very first time.”

“Hair Love” features the voice of Issa Rae (“Insecure”) as the young girl’s mother. The short is produced by Karen Rupert Toliver, Stacey Newton, Monica A. Young, Matthew A. Cherry, and Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed. Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Frank Abney (animator, “Toy Story 4”) serve as executive producers.

“This is such a special story that means so much to us,” added Ramsey, “Matthew has rallied an insanely talented group of people to get this short made, and to be able to share it with the world is a gift. We hope that audiences can feel this team’s dedication up on the big screen, we are incredibly proud of it.”

The short’s co-executive producers include Jordan Peele, Andrew Hawkins, Harrison Barnes, Yara and Keri Shahidi. The short’s associate producers include N’Dambi Gillespie, Gabrielle Union-Wade & Dwayne Wade Jr., Gabourey Sidibe, Stephanie Fredric and Claude Kelly.

Physical production of “Hair Love” has taken place at the Los Angeles-based animation studio, Six Point Harness (“Guava Island”).

The picture book “Hair Love” was released by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House releasing on May 14, 2019, and became a New York Times Bestseller.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

BSU and HU Alumni Earn DC HBCU Alliance Awards

THE AFRO — Two distinguished alumni from Bowie State and Howard University are among the six-member class who will be presented with HBCU Alumni Awards September 20 as the DC Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance holds its annual gala to honor outstanding contributions by local Historically Black College and University graduates.

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

By Mark F. Gray

Two distinguished alumni from Bowie State and Howard University are among the six-member class who will be presented with HBCU Alumni Awards September 20 as the DC Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance holds its annual gala to honor outstanding contributions by local Historically Black College and University graduates.

Eunique Jones Gibson, a 2007 Bowie State University graduate, and Howard University alumnus Rosie Allen-Herring will be recognized during the ceremony at the 3rd Annual HBCU Alumni Black Tie Gala at the National Museum of Women in the Arts during the Congressional Black Caucus weekend.

Jones Gibson is described as a creative visionary, cultural architect, and social activist. She will be honored with the HBCU Alumni Media and Communications Award, which recognizes print and media professionals and journalists in radio, television, social media, and print publications.

Gibson has previously directed commercials featuring NBA all star Kevin Durant and R&B artist Jennifer Hudson. Her online advertising career began with Microsoft and she has worked with Nickelodeon and the Green Bay Packers as well.

Gibson has been noted for developing advertising and promotional campaigns that spark conversation. She has also used her talent to address timely and relevant issues impacting a variety of communities. After the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, Gibson created her first photo awareness campaign, “I AM Trayvon Martin,” which spread through news and social media inspired the public to use it’s voice to highlight social injustices and the need for change in their neighborhoods.

In February 2013, Gibson launched the award-winning, “Because of Them We Can” photo campaign in time for Black History Month.  The campaign featured photographs of children, leaders, activists, and celebrities. It has evolved into a platform for the next generation to honor the legacy of their ancestors.

Last year Jones Gibson, a Maryland native, launched the Dream Village in Hyattsville. Dream Village is a co-working space that hopes to build a supportive community in both physical and virtual spaces.  The Dream Village opened in February 2018.

Rosie Allen-Herring is President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of the National Capital Area and will be honored with the HBCU Alumni Community Involvement Award which recognizes outstanding engagement in community programming for citizens and/or youth, and selfless volunteerism.

She has been recognized as one of the most powerful business women in the District three times since 2011, when she earned Washington Business Journal’s “Women Who Mean Business Award”.  In 2013 Allen-Herring was named Washingtonian Magazine’s “Most Powerful Woman” and Washington Business Journal’s “Most Influential Business Leader”.

Allen-Herring holds leadership roles with several business and civic organizations including: the Greater Washington Board of Trade, District of Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Washington Area Women’s Foundation, and Girl Scouts of the Nation’s Capital and Raise DC.

Raise DC is a partnership of more than 250 organizations   throughout the District and across public and private sectors working toward “cradle-to-career” goals in education and the workforce.   It’s programs are designed for all students to earn a postsecondary credential and for those who aren’t in school to receive the education and training that will prepare them for a sustainable career.

North Carolina A&T’s Iris Wagstaff earned the HBCU Alumni Education Award.  James McNeil, from Alabama State, the Founder, CEO and President of McNeil Technologies, Philandrophy, is being honored with Alumni Business Award. Former Senior Health Science Adviser to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. William E. Bennett, from The Lincoln (PA) University class of 1950, will receive the HBCU Alumni Public Policy Award.   Leah M. Williams, Supply Chain Analyst from Delaware State earns the Young Alumni Award.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

Afro

Celebrities Play Kickball Game For Mental Health Awareness

THE AFRO — Leigh Bodden promised the Black team would win, but Santana Moss wasn’t having any of it. Moss delivered a three-run kickball home run in the bottom of the first inning, which proved to be the difference in the game as the white team won the inaugural Barry’s Game at Bowie Baysox Stadium.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Leigh Bodden’s LBFoundation.org and Lauryn’s Law teamed up at the Bowie Baysox Stadium for baseball and celebrity kickball games in honor of mental health and suicide awareness. (Courtesy Photo)
Leigh Bodden’s LBFoundation.org and Lauryn’s Law teamed up at the Bowie Baysox Stadium for baseball and celebrity kickball games in honor of mental health and suicide awareness. (Courtesy Photo)
By Mark F. Gray

Leigh Bodden promised the Black team would win, but Santana Moss wasn’t having any of it. Moss delivered a three-run kickball home run in the bottom of the first inning, which proved to be the difference in the game as the white team won the inaugural Barry’s Game at Bowie Baysox Stadium.

“We’re keeping our mouth shut and will let our play do the talking,” Moss said. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the game.”

On a day where there were no losers, Bodden’s LBFoundation.org brought together local celebrities and former pro athletes by galvanizing the community to begin learning more about a silent killer amongst minorities.  However, thanks to Moss’s heroics the white team withstood a late inning comeback attempt to hold on for a 5-3 victory.

Despite the game, mental health awareness and suicide prevention were the focus of the Baltimore Orioles class AA affiliate Bowie Baysox in conjunction with Bodden’s Foundation and Lauryn’s Law. The charity organizations collaborated to play the game in honor of two people who tragically lost their lives due to their undiagnosed mental health issues.

Linda Diaz and Bodden carry the pain of their respective losses daily, as both carry memories of loved ones who took their lives.  Diaz, who shared the day with her granddaughter, started the push for Lauryn’s Law after her daughter took her life after battling the effects of bullying that led to undiagnosed depression.  Her efforts led to a state law requiring in school counseling and intervention for students who are displaying those symptoms.

Bodden’s friend Barry, who also took his life, is to whom the game was dedicated.  Before the first “pitch” it was clear this was more than a celebrity good time. In addition to the passion for the competition there was a palpable sense of commitment to the cause that was conveyed by Bodden himself, as he addressed the fans who stayed and watched with an emotional appreciation to those in attendance.

“There is not a day that doesn’t go by where I don’t think about him,” Bodden said with his voice cracking as he tried to hold back tears. “Hopefully, you’ve been able to speak with the representatives of the organizations that can help you be there for someone who may not realize the help they need and you can be there to support them.”

The crowd who attended the baseball game was able to attend the kickball game afterward for the price of the game ticket.  During the game itself, various mental health organizations were stationed throughout the concourse distributing information and sharing basic knowledge about the warning signs of what could lead to suicidal behavior.

“It’s so important to have an opportunity to share this kind of information with the public,” Diaz said.  “When someone like Leigh adds his name too and genuinely cares because he knows the pain that friends and families go through, it only helps create greater awareness in the community.”

Approximately 1,000 fans stayed after the Baysox Eastern League 10-4 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs for the kickball game. During the long afternoon, they also had an opportunity to receive information from a series of mental health organizations who lined the concourse with a message of intervention and therapy. The celebrities who attended also recognize the role they play in pushing the message.

“It’s something that we can now have open conversations when we’re on the air,” said Sunni [in the City] from WPGC-FM. “Artists like Wale use their twitter accounts to talk about his therapist all the time. It’s a disease that’s out of the closet right now and people are beginning to realize they don’t have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about mental health issues anymore.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

#NNPA BlackPress

Braveboy Announces Youth Justice Reform Plans

THE AFRO — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy wants to reform the justice system and the impact it has on young people in the area. Since taking office in January, Braveboy has been developing a plan designed to reduce the number of juveniles that are entering the criminal justice system at a rampant pace.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced a youth justice reform program to keep juveniles out of jail and instead receive necessary help. (Courtesy Photo)
State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced a youth justice reform program to keep juveniles out of jail and instead receive necessary help. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy wants to reform the justice system and the impact it has on young people in the area. Since taking office in January, Braveboy has been developing a plan designed to reduce the number of juveniles that are entering the criminal justice system at a rampant pace.

The first year State’s Attorney officially announced her comprehensive youth justice reform plan, which is focused on keeping young offenders out of courtrooms and jail through treatment, counseling, and mentoring programs. It appears to be an ounce of prevention and a pound of pure strategy designed to help potential offenders get proper psychological care and lead them away from criminal activities, while dealing with the causes that push them toward destructive behaviors.  Braveboy promised her office will take a “public health approach” to deal with young offenders.

“Reforming the juvenile justice system is one of my top priorities,” Braveboy said. “Often we see young people coming into the criminal justice system for minor offenses. But when you peel back the layers you find they have faced mental health issues, abuse, homelessness and other problems that have led them down this path.”

“I believe with intervention and other solutions we can make a difference in their lives,” the State’s Attorney added.

Braveboy has renamed and restructured the Youth Justice Reform Unit in her office and is developing partnerships with other County agencies and organizations to assist with establishing this collaborative intervention effort. This unit is also expected to partner with other law enforcement, public health and community organizations that will assess juveniles who may need social support, counseling, tutoring and family intervention. It includes seasoned attorneys and staff who look beyond the crime and seek the cause of the actions of youth offenders.

The partners include Prince George’s County Public Schools, the  Office of the Sheriff, Community Public Awareness Council, Key Bridge Center for Conflict Resolution and Jordan Peer Recovery; WIN Family Services and Interdynamics, Inc., and Howard University Law School.

“These partners have pledged to work collectively and bridge the gap to provide services for our youth in the places where they need assistance,” Braveboy said. “The priority for this network of non-profits and community partners will be to chip away at the school to prison pipeline.”

Braveboy’s office, in partnership with Bowie State University’s Criminal Justice Department, also plans to initiate the County’s first Youth Justice Summit in November. This is expected to be an annual event that convenes stakeholders to identify the root causes of behavior that leads juveniles into the criminal justice system. Attendees will also work to develop comprehensive policies and initiatives around youth justice reform.

At its core juvenile offenders would be diverted from courtrooms and detention facilities with proper intervention. The goal is to provide young offenders with diversion programs, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, tutoring, counseling and mentoring.  Each case of a juvenile arrest will be reviewed to determine if diversion is appropriate

While this reconstruction will change the way the State’s Attorney’s Office handles juvenile crime cases, Braveboy promises that her office will continue to make sure the safety and security of schools and communities is protected.

“Prince George’s County will be the gold standard in the state and in the country for youth justice reform,” Braveboy said. “We will reduce the school to prison pipeline. We will end the cycle of young people who offend becoming adult offenders.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

#NNPA BlackPress

County Announces Plans To End Auto Deaths by 2040

THE AFRO — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced bold plans to eliminate automobile deaths by 2040. Joined by Police Chief Hank Stawinski, Alsobrooks announced the County’s plan to adopt “Vision Zero”, which is a strategy already being used in D.C. and Montgomery County, at the Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the Vision Zero plan to eliminate auto deaths by 2040. (Courtesy Photo)
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the Vision Zero plan to eliminate auto deaths by 2040. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced bold plans to eliminate automobile deaths by 2040.

Joined by Police Chief Hank Stawinski, Alsobrooks announced the County’s plan to adopt “Vision Zero”, which is a strategy already being used in D.C. and Montgomery County, at the Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center.

Vision Zero is described as a multi-national road traffic safety project that aims to achieve a highway system with no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.  According to the Vision Zero website, the plan has been a success in Europe and is now gaining momentum in major American cities.

Alsobrooks has made road safety a priority since her inauguration in January.  She said that a rash of auto related deaths earlier this year led to the implementation of the new plan which approaches driver safety as a public health issue.

Prince George’s County averages 42 crashes per day and over 15,000 per year, according to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, there were 99 fatal accidents throughout the County.  The tragic accidents included a crash that killed three children the December 30.

As she spoke, there were 99 pairs of shoes surrounding the podium in memory of the people who lost their lives in 2018.  However, it was an accident in Bowie earlier this year that made had the greatest impact on the County Executive and intensified her resolve towards this issue.  In early February five other children were killed in a crash in Bowie and Alsobrooks said she personally attended their funerals.

“We had 99 deaths last year, it would be our goal to have at least nine fewer deaths this year, until we get to zero,” Alsobrooks said. “I walked by each of those five caskets. I have never seen anything like that in my life, and hope never to see it again.”

“They represent to us and to their families the birthday candles that have not been blown out, the graduation diplomas that will never be received, the first bike rides without training wheels,” she added.

Vision Zero is expected to be instituted by combining the use of public education, infrastructure changes, and tighter police enforcement of current road laws.   Stawinski added that his Operation Shortstop policy will allow police to use “concerted enforcement of the speed laws” around schools in the County to prevent student-related traffic deaths also.

Prince George’s County Council Chair Todd Turner said the Council and the County Executive’s office have increased funding for the Department of Public Works and Transportation in their fiscal year budgets for the past several years. Turner said additional resources will be provided through collaboration with state highway police who patrol state roads such as Pennsylvania Avenue and Route One which are two of the County’s most dangerous thoroughfares.

However, the plans for full implementation of Vision Zero haven’t been formalized. In College Park, lower speed limits, flashing lights and a fence in the median are all designed to reduce the number of people getting struck by cars crossing the busy road and examples of how Vision Zero may work is some communities.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

Afro

State’s Attorney Celebrates Life and Achievements

THE AFRO — A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy celebrated with her 45 and Fabulous party at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1. (Courtesy Photo)

By Micha Green

A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1.

The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

“I just want to let you know that when you elected me, you elected someone that actually means what she says and will deliver on promises,” Braveboy said at her birthday party the day after the youth justice reform was announced.

Ever the politician, Braveboy couldn’t help but discuss the new reform program even as she was partying celebrating her 45th year.

“I was blessed to be able to lay out, what I believe, will be the gold standard of juvenile or youth justice reform. And we are not playing.  We are reviewing every single charge and screening it for diversion options, because we know institutionalizing our young people is never the answer,” she said.

Many notable Prince Georgians and elected officials expressed their pride in Braveboy’s work.

“[God] said to whom much is given, much is required- and I think Aisha has done that and then some,” County Executive Angela Alsobrook said.  “She has a heart for service. She loves the community, she loves her family, she loves the young people of this community, and she’s worth celebrating.”

Alsobrooks and other speakers, such as Maryland Delegate and former Prince George’s County Sherriff Michael Jackson, talked about the trend of native Prince Georgians being leaders of the County.

“We’re homegrown Prince Georgians. We have talent and we have more to come,” he said.

“I’m proud of this young lady.  This young lady has represented all of the other 25th legislative team members- the area that I grew up in…. The area that my family still resides in,” Jackson said. “We’re all proud of her in Prince George’s County.”

President of the Maryland Senate, Thomas “Mike” Miller Jr. also shared his pride in Braveboy and her accomplishments.

“We were there in the primary for Aisha.  We were there in the general, despite the fact we had a member of our own Senate running against her- that was very tough for us, believe me.  But we looked at the candidates, we looked at the qualifications, and the fact that she was a woman mattered a whole lot,” Miller said.

Braveboy talked about the beauty of turning 45.

“You know what I am so happy to be 45.  You know why? Because 45 is an age where you’re old enough and wise enough to know the things you should not do. But you’re still somewhat naïve enough to think you can still move mountains- that you can make things happen.  And that’s a great age and a great place to be in this age of leadership.”

The State’s Attorney also offered a little inspiration to guests.

“Your only limitations are your dreams, your aspirations and your work ethic.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

Afro

Police Investigating Threat Against NAACP’s Richmond Chapter

THE AFRO — Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Published

3 days ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

By The Afro

Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith said in a statement that the department opened an investigation after being notified of the incident by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Chapter president James J.J. Minor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that part of the unidentified caller’s 32-second message said, “I’m going to do what I can to make sure you go away.”

Minor says he was “alarmed and disgusted” when a secretary told him about the message.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

AFRO Staff

